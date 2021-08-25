Residents of these 5 Kentucky counties tend to live the longest

A laughing couple Image by Logan Weaver on Unsplash

Are you a Kentucky resident who hopes to live a long and healthy life? You might want to consider looking at these top five counties in Kentucky where residents live longer and healthier lives.

The rankings are based on data from the website, County Health Rankings & Roadmaps. The website performs research and collects data to determine healthy counties in each state. The counties are ranked according to the order of how healthy they are. The healthiest county is ranked #1 and the least healthiest county is ranked last at #120.

The health of a county is based on how long people live and the quality of their lives and health in that particular county.

Here is a ranking from 1 to 5 based on data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps for 2021 that shows the top five Kentucky counties where residents live longer and enjoy healthier lives.

Oldham County - 79.8 years life expectancy

Boone County - 78.9 years life expectancy

Woodford County - 78.3 years

Spencer County - 77.7 years

Scott County - 77 years life expectancy

The data indicates that the average life expectancies for the healthiest counties is approximately 78 years. Contrast this with the least healthiest county in the state which is Breathitt County. Breathitt County's life expectancy is only 69 years. Residents of the healthiest counties tend to live an average of 9-10 years longer than the least healthy counties in Kentucky.

Even if you live in the counties that are considered to be less healthy, there are certain steps you can take to improve the health of yourself and the community. After all, health is more than just the physical condition of your body. Health can be impacted by various social and economic factors such as income levels, schooling, crime etc. For more information on this, check out the website County Health Rankings & Roadmaps.

