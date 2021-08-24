These thrillers were filmed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport

Plane taking off Photo by Daniel Eledut on Unsplash

For some reason, the O'Hare International Airport seems to be a great setting and movie location to film some of Hollywood's best action movies.

Filming is allowed in the terminals of O'Hare Airport because it is considered to be a public building that is operated by the City of Chicago Department of Aviation. The film industry needs to obtain permission from the Department of Aviation before they can film at the airport. The Department of Aviation works with the Chicago Film Office in managing the movie projects.

While there have been many different genres of movies filmed at O'Hare Airport including drama, romance and comedy, it seems more suitable to mention thriller and action movies in an airport setting. Here are some of the best action / thriller movies filmed at Chicago's famous O'Hare International Airport.

The Jackal (1997)

The Jackal is a political thriller that starred Bruce Willis, Richard Gere and Sidney Poitier. The plot is about the hunt for a paid assassin.

There were a total of 31 filming locations for the Jackal with four different Chicago locations including O'Hare International Airport, Chicago Yacht Club, and the Burnham Club Yacht Park.

U.S. Marshals (1998)

U.S. Marshals is a 1998 thriller starring Tommy Lee Jones and Wesley Snipes. The plot is about a U.S. marshal who tracks down an escaped prisoner.

There were several filming locations in Chicago for the movie. Filming locations include O'Hare International Airport, Michigan Avenue, St. Anne's Hospital, downtown Chicago, the Institute of Cultural Affairs, the Bohemian National Cemetery, and a few other locations.

Kate Winslet Image by Andrea Raffin 2011, Wikimedia Commons

Contagion (2011)

Contagion's popularity was revived in light of the pandemic. It stars Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Matt Damon, and Gwyneth Paltrow. The plot is about a pandemic that afflicts the world and the corresponding CDC investigation. The movie is frighteningly similar to today's pandemic.

Contagion was filmed in different countries but it was also shot at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports. There were 52 different filming locations for the movie. In Chicago, the locations were the two airports as well as the Henry Ford Bridge.

Do you know of any other thriller or action movies shot in Chicago's O'Hare International Airport?



Sources: IMDb - The Jackal , IMDb - U.S. Marshals, IMDB- Contagion



