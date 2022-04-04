Tesla Delivers Record Vehicles in First Quarter of 2022

Tesla reportedly delivered 310,048 vehicles in Q1 2022

Tesla Model S Tesla Fans Schweiz/Unsplash

Tesla on 2nd April 2022 reported in their press release that they have delivered 310,048 vehicles in their first quarter of 2022. Tesla proved how committed they are despite ongoing supply chain disruption.

This is the highest number of delivers from tesla in any quarter of the previous year. Not only people's demand for electrical vehicles is rapidly increasing, Tesla delivered 310,048 electrical vehicles to their customers showing how important it is for them to serve environment-friendly ways of transport.

Out of 310,048 vehicles, Tesla delivered 14,724 Model S/X and 295,324 Model 3/Y. Tesla has also told that it will post its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on April 20, 2022, when the Wednesday market closes. It will be really exciting to see the financial results from Tesla after delivering a record number of vehicles.

Tesla has also announced that they will host the grand opening of a cyber rodeo event on April 7, 2022. It will embrace the GIGA factory Texas in Austin opened by Elon Musk. This opening is one of the big expansions by the Company in the United States. Tesla officially moved its headquarters to Austin on December 1, 2021.

It will be exciting to watch the event cyber rodeo and see the latest updates about the GIGA factory in Texas on April 7 as many new things will unfold like which model they will precisely produce in this new factory. Also, it will be exciting to see all the net income and cash flow results along Tesla in their financial result which they going to announce on April 20.