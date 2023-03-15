Antifa Violence at Detransition Awareness Day Rally in Sacramento Draws Criticism

Photo by (Hector Amezcua/Sacramento Bee via ZUMA Press Wire)

An event organizer for "Detransition Awareness Day" in Sacramento, California, recently lamented that a violent clash with Antifa activists and journalists at the gathering distracted from the real issue, allowing de transitioners to share their stories. Erin Friday expressed her concern that the emphasis on Antifa violence may silence people whose stories should be heard.

The Sacramento Police Department confirmed that they are currently investigating the incident. The protest responded to a gathering at the California state Capitol organized by Our Duty, an international nonpartisan, non-religious group advocating for "detransitioners." Detransitioners are people who have left a transgender identity.

According to the Sacramento Bee, while several de-transitioners shared their stories of regret on the steps of the Capitol, protesters associated with the Antifa-affiliated group Pride Was A Riot marched down nearby N Street near the Legislative Office Building to protest the event. Protesters hit observers with clubs, and at least four journalists were assaulted as they documented the chaos.

One man was wounded above his right eye and taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Police arrested and booked 31-year-old Joseph Conradsen on multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon and multiple counts of assault with force likely to produce significant bodily injury.

A concerned parent named Judy, who attended the event with a friend whose daughter has struggled with gender identity, told Fox News Digital that she witnessed the Antifa violence. However, she said she felt safe because the police were corralling the protesters and moving them down the street away from the event.

Friday praised the police officers who protected the event, saying they were "amazing" and surrounded it, keeping Antifa far away. She claimed that she spoke with some reporters before the violence and urged them to avoid wading into the protest.

One of the speakers, 18-year-old Chloe Cole, gained national attention last month when she announced a lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente, alleging that the group pushed her "into medical mutilation," which the organization disputes.

Friday revealed that her daughter became a de-transitioner after beginning to question her gender in seventh grade following a sex education class. Friday claimed that her daughter became isolated during the pandemic and fell in with older transgender people who were "grooming" her on social media apps. She stated that her daughter's public school allowed her daughter to change her name and gender without her knowledge or consent. After facing pushback from the school when she complained, Child Protective Services was called on her "after I told [the school] to go screw themselves."

Friday expressed disappointment that the violence received more attention than the actual event. She hopes future events will focus more on giving de transitioners a platform to share their stories.