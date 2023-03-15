Protect Your Kids from Kidnapping: The Role of Social Media in Child Abduction

Photo by DAN KITWOOD; LAURA BUCKMAN/GETTY IMAGES; AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

A 13-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas two weeks ago has been found locked in a shed in Lexington, North Carolina. The suspected abductor, Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho, 34, faces multiple felony charges related to the girl's abduction, including accusations of grooming and sex trafficking. According to authorities, Camacho enticed the girl away using methods "consistent with grooming."

Social Media and Child Abduction

Using social media by kidnappers to target children is an increasingly prevalent trend. In 2020, the FBI issued a public service announcement warning parents about the issue. Traditionally, children under 12 were targeted in open and public spaces. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the FBI warned that kidnappers could increasingly use the internet to make initial contact. It did point out that these incidents made up "a modest fraction of FBI child abduction investigations," though.

Although specific information on the number of minor kidnappings that begin online is problematic, new figures suggest that youngsters are increasingly active at a young age on social media and are prone to accept friend requests from individuals they don't know.

The Increasing Cases of Abductions

Cases like the one involving the 13-year-old girl have become increasingly common, according to Sheriff Richie Simmons of Davidson County, North Carolina. Simmons said that his office's caseload for these cases has skyrocketed since the 2021 case. He also noted that children often do not think about who they are talking to online and that his office has become "old hands" at dealing with such cases.

The Recovery of the Girl

The Texas FBI's Violent Crime Task Force initially contacted Simmons' office on Friday afternoon, saying it had reason to believe that Camacho had abducted the missing girl. The staff found where he was staying within 10 minutes of being called. As deputies stopped him as he tried to leave the property, they discovered the girl was being held in a shed behind the house.

Several felonies are brought against Camacho, including rape of a person under 15, human trafficking, child abduction, and indecent acts with a kid. He was informed that he might be sentenced to life in jail without the possibility of release during his first court appearance on Monday.

Conclusion

The case of the 13-year-old girl found locked in a shed after being enticed away using grooming methods is a chilling reminder of the dangers children face online. Parents must take steps to monitor their children's social media use and educate them on the risks involved. Law enforcement agencies also play a crucial role in preventing and solving child abduction and abuse cases.