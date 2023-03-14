Texas Woman Left Paralyzed After Robbery Raises Over $70K on GoFundMe

Photo by HPD

Nhung Truong, a 44-year-old Texas woman, was left paralyzed after being body slammed during a robbery in front of a shopping center in Houston on the morning of February 13. The attacker, described by police as a Black male in his early 20s, ran off with an envelope filled with cash, leaving Truong with a severe spinal cord injury.

Truong's daughter, Linh Thuy Duong, created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her mother's medical costs. The family struggles to provide round-the-clock care for Truong, who may take two or more years to recover. The page has since raised over $70,000, with donations pouring in from supporters.

Truong is a single mother to three children aged 13, 15, and 20, who are all in school. According to her mother, she lost her husband to liver cancer seven years ago. The stolen money amounted to about $4,300 and was intended for a trip to Vietnam to visit her family.

The Houston Police Department has released surveillance footage of the attack and urges anyone with information to come forward. Crime Stoppers of Houston offers a cash payment of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and arrest of any felony suspects.

