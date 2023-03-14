"Kidnapped Tennessee Woman Found Locked in Closet: Suspect Still at Large"

Photo by ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES

A Tennessee woman was recently found in a harrowing state after being locked in a closet for weeks. The police in Dyersburg, located 75 miles northeast of Memphis, received a call about a possible domestic complaint on Schaffer Street at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. When they arrived at the scene, a woman who had reportedly been kidnapped two months before approached them and informed them of her situation.

The 40-year-old victim was found to have facial cuts and weighed under 100 pounds. She had been forced to stay in a closet locked with a cable and only allowed out for an hour a day. She was also given little food and no access to bathroom facilities.

Upon investigation, the officers and detectives were able to locate the vacant house on Ayers Street, where the victim was being held captive. According to the victim's account, human excrement was inside the house.

The victim received treatment at West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg and was later discharged. The Dyersburg Police Department contacted an advocate from WRAP, a domestic violence support group, to provide additional help to the victim.

Brenton Bell, a 30-year-old Dyersburg resident named the suspect by the victim, is wanted by police. Bell and the victim allegedly had a relationship where the victim experienced physical abuse, eventually resulting in Bell kidnapping her.

The suspect is wanted for aggravated kidnapping and is described as a Black man who is about 5'5" tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Aggravated kidnapping is a Class B felony in Tennessee that carries a penalty of up to tens of thousands of dollars in fines and decades in jail, according to the law firm Lowery, Lowery & Cherry, PLLC. The prosecution must establish, among other things, that a deadly weapon was used or that a credible threat of a weapon was made to establish guilt.

The FBI reports that 107 persons are listed as missing or kidnapped on its most wanted page. Thirty-four persons have been added to the website that tracks those who are either missing or kidnapped since 2020.

Call the Dyersburg Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS if you have any information about Brenton Bell's whereabouts. Let's all play a part in ensuring justice is delivered and such crimes never occur again.