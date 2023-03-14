"The Shocking Truth Behind Utah Police Sabotaging Elizabeth Smart's Family's Efforts to Find Her Kidnapper"

Photo by Alex Wong

Elizabeth Smart's kidnapping on June 5, 2002, sent shockwaves through Salt Lake City and the rest of the country. Her family searched for her for nine months, hoping and praying for her safe return. Finally, in March 2003, she was located and rescued from her abductors, Brian David Mitchell and his wife, Wanda Barzee.

However, according to Smart family spokesperson and author Chris Thomas, the Utah police did not do everything they could to help locate Elizabeth. They "sabotaged" the Smart family's efforts to identify and locate Mitchell, the handyman ultimately convicted of the crime.

Smart's younger sister, Mary Katherine, had a breakthrough in October 2002 when she remembered that the man who had taken Elizabeth was someone she knew - a handyman named Emmanuel who had done odd jobs around their home. The family immediately contacted law enforcement but hesitated to act on the information. At the time, the police already had a person of interest and were unwilling to change the narrative.

It's been a while since I've been here. "They informed the media that I made up the tale and that they had looked into the man, but they didn't find much," the author said.

This lack of action by the police was just one of the many challenges the Smart family faced during Elizabeth's nine-month captivity. Her parents, Ed and Lois, struggled to hold onto hope as media interest in their daughter's disappearance waned. They even traveled to New York City to get interviews with national media, but no one, except for John Walsh, seemed interested at the time.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth was bravely scheming ways to escape Mitchell's captivity. She eventually convinced him to return to Utah with her, where a couple of "America's Most Wanted" viewers saw them and called the police.

Thomas was shocked to learn that Elizabeth was "alive and well" in March 2003 from a detective at the Sandy City Police Department. The atrocities she had witnessed while being held captive were horrific and unimaginable.

Today, Elizabeth is an advocate for other female victims of crime through her organization, The Elizabeth Smart Foundation. Her story is a powerful reminder of the human spirit's strength and resilience and the importance of never giving up hope.