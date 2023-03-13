California Authorities Crack Down on Adults Buying Alcohol for Minors

Photo by (California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control)

California's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) recently conducted a statewide crackdown operation called "Shoulder Tap," resulting in over 130 people being cited for selling alcohol to minors. The process was aimed at keeping alcohol out of the hands of youth and increasing public safety for communities.

Collaborative Effort Among Law Enforcement Agencies

ABC employed 44 local police and sheriff's departments to execute the operation on Friday. During the process, children and teenagers were directed to ask customers to buy them alcohol. When an adult agreed to purchase alcohol for the minors, officers promptly cited them.

ABC Director Eric Hirata explained that the operations were conducted as part of a collaborative effort among California law enforcement agencies to spotlight underage drinking prevention, increase public safety for communities, and help reduce DUIs.

Consequences for Adults Who Buy Alcohol for Minors

Apart from the citations, authorities found at least nine people who had open alcohol containers were publicly intoxicated or were committing DUIs. The operation demonstrates the severe consequences for adults who buy alcohol for minors and the potential harm to themselves and others.

The crackdown resulted in arrests in several cities, including Manhattan Beach, Folsom, Culver City, and Lodi. Adults who supply alcohol to minors in California could face a minimum fine of $1,000 and may also be required to perform 24 hours of community service.

Conclusion

The Shoulder Tap operation conducted by California's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control sends a solid message to adults tempted to buy alcohol for minors. This crackdown serves as a reminder that authorities are taking the issue of underage drinking seriously and that such actions can have serious consequences. It is important to remember that alcohol is a potentially dangerous substance, especially for young people, and everyone must ensure it is consumed responsibly and legally.