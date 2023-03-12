Aurora, NE

"Elderly Couple Found Dead in Nebraska: Tragic End to Two-Month Search"

Ani News USA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jubGB_0lGFk18D00
Photo byAURORA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Authorities have confirmed that Robert Proctor, 89, and his wife Loveda, 92, of Aurora, Nebraska, have been found dead two months after they went missing in mid-January. The couple was discovered around 10 miles northeast of Kearney, Nebraska.

The Family's Concerns and Appeals

As the weeks passed by without any sign of the couple, their family grew increasingly concerned and began to appeal for information on their whereabouts. Authorities also joined the search for the missing couple.

The Discovery

On Saturday, authorities confirmed that the Proctors had been dead near Kearney. The news devastated their family, who had been hoping for a positive outcome.

The Family's Reaction

Laci Fleming, the couple's granddaughter, announced the tragic news on a Facebook group dedicated to finding the Proctors. She wrote, "Bob and Loveda have been found. They are in heaven watching over us." Fleming also shared memories of her grandparents, describing them as supportive, loving, and always there for their family.

The Investigation

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office revealed that a citizen had called them after spotting a vehicle stuck on a minimum maintenance road north of 100th and Keystone Road. The automobile belonged to the missing couple; the deputies found it when they arrived. Nearby, the couple's bodies were discovered.

No foul play is suspected in their deaths, and the Buffalo County Attorney's Office has ordered autopsies. The investigation is still ongoing and involves the Aurora Police Department and the Kearney Police Department.

Remembering the Proctors

Fleming spoke fondly of her grandfather, a proud veteran and a social butterfly. She remembered his infectious laughter and big heart. Her grandmother was a caring and beautiful woman who always had the answers to their family's problems.

The couple's disappearance and subsequent death have left their family and community in mourning. However, they are comforted by the knowledge that Robert and Loveda Proctor will always be remembered for love and support they provide to those around them.

