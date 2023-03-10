Italian American Restaurant Owners in Boston Fight for Fair Treatment in Outdoor Dining Policy

Photo by PAUL MAROTTA/JOSEPH PREZIOSO/GETTY IMAGES/AFP

Many of the restaurant owners in Boston's North End of Italian descent have accused the city's Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu of discrimination. They say that the outdoor dining policy implemented by the city government leaves them at a significant disadvantage compared to other restaurant owners elsewhere in Boston. The outdoor dining policy has caused thousands of dollars in losses for restaurant owners.

Discrimination Claims

Restaurant owners argue that city officials have singled them out to discourage tourists from visiting their neighborhoods and have been excluded from city advertising campaigns. They also claim that the mayor's decisions have impacted their businesses by thousands of dollars.

The legal issue concerns a charge imposed on restaurants in the North End, a neighborhood noted for its Italian roots, to set up tables outdoors for outdoor eating. Nevertheless, this did not apply to the rest of Boston. In 2022, Wu ruled that businesses in the region who wanted to offer outdoor eating during that summer would have to apply for a license, which cost $7,500, and the usage of parking spots would pay an extra $480 for each space used.

When the fee was implemented, the restaurant owners objected, but a court dismissed their complaint in October. In February 2023, a revised complaint that accused the white Italian American proprietors of prejudice was submitted.

Financial Impact

Due to the high fees, restaurant owners said it costs them a lot of money to set up outdoor dining. For instance, Jorge Mendoza, owner of Vinoteca di Monica, spent $45,000. For Christian Silvestri, co-owner of Rabia's Dolce Fumo, there was a $15,000 loss before they sold one plate of food.

The owners claim that restaurants in the North End have been excluded from the new outdoor dining policy changes for 2023. This will significantly impact their business as people will be drawn to other areas of Boston with outdoor dining facilities. Mendoza believes this policy is part of the effort by the Democratic party to redistribute business from the North End to other areas.

Conclusion

The restaurant owners in Boston's North End believe they are being discriminated against and singled out by the city officials to deter tourists from visiting their neighborhood. The high fees imposed on them for outdoor dining are impacting their business by thousands of dollars. They claim that they have been excluded from the city's outdoor dining policy changes for 2023, which will draw customers away from their businesses. The legal complaint filed by the restaurant owners is ongoing, and they are seeking damages for discrimination.