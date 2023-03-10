"Mother of 'QAnon Shaman' Proclaims Son's Innocence After New Evidence Emerges" -January 6

Photo by AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The January 6 Capitol riot has caused widespread controversy and accusations of wrongdoing. One such individual charged with the event is Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman." In a recent interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., shared videotape from that day, some of which shows Chansley walking through the Capitol unchecked by law enforcement. Chansley's mother, Martha Chansley, appeared on the show and proclaimed her son's innocence.

A Disturbing Situation

Martha Chansley told Carlson, "What has it been like – that is an awful thing to say; it is horrible." When asked about the fact that the United States government and President Biden's administration "hid evidence" that may be considered exculpatory in his case, Martha Chansley says it is "upsetting."

"It ought to have been released two years ago. It ought to have been released two years ago. He is a good dude. Jacob claimed to have done everything he stated he had done, including walking through unlocked doors. He was led around the Senate's corridors."

Jacob Chansley gained notoriety for his shirtless and face-painted appearance and for carrying an American flag on the day Congress certified President Biden's election victory. He was portrayed as the leader of pro-Trump rioters who violently attacked Capitol Police officers and defaced the Capitol Building. However, Chansley's mother stated that law enforcement peaceably escorted her son because he had offered to help them after witnessing others inside the building.

A Harsh Sentence

According to paperwork from the District of Columbia U.S. Attorney's office, Jacob Chansley was finally given a sentence of 41 months or around three and a half years. William Shipley, the new legal representative for the Chansleys, criticized Albert Watkins, the previous representative who appeared with Carlson earlier this week, claiming that the defendant did not have many post-conviction options.

"He gave up his right to appeal by signing the plea deal Albert Watkins persuaded him to sign. He, therefore, did not have the opportunity to bring up his conviction-related issues in front of the [District of Columbia] Circuit Court of Appeals, "said Shipley.

An Unconscionable Plea Agreement

Shipley also criticized Watkins' handling of the case. "It was an unconscionable plea agreement. I've done this for 35 years. I quickly understood what Watkins had done incorrectly. Before the government claimed to have produced all the video, Watkins was forced to enter a guilty plea. In August 2021, the government was still requesting that a trial date not be established because it couldn't send all of the evidence to the defense attorneys.

Watkins had previously referred to Jacob Chansley's prison sentence as a "tragedy" and a "dagger at the heart of our American justice system." The Chansleys maintain that Jacob is innocent and that evidence has been suppressed that would have helped clear his name.

Conclusion

The Capitol riot and its aftermath continue to be hotly debated issues in American politics. Jacob Chansley's case is just one example of the complex legal proceedings that have resulted from the event. While Chansley's mother and attorney assert his innocence, he remains behind bars, serving a lengthy sentence. Only time will tell whether new evidence will emerge that might change the outcome of his case.