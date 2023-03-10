Massive 11-Foot Alligator Crashes a Florida Resident's Backyard Pool.

Photo by ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

In an unexpected and thrilling encounter, a gigantic 11-foot, 5-inch Alligator entered a Volusia County property in Florida and dipped in the homeowner's swimming pool. The stunning incident occurred on Wednesday at approximately 8:30 a.m. when the reptile busted through the screen porch surrounding the pool and climbed into the water.

The Unforgettable Encounter According to homeowner Lynn Tosi, the Alligator's entrance was like that of the Kool-Aid Man, who breaks through walls in the popular soft drink commercials. Tosi told local news WFTV9, "He busted right through there [the screen]... kinda like the Kool-Aid Man, you know." Tosi was circled, unsure of what to do next, and dared not venture outside.

Florida's Alligator Population The American Alligator (Alligator mississippiensis) is common throughout Florida's 67 counties and other parts of North Carolina, South Carolina, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi. Male alligators can reach up to 15 feet in length and weigh as much as 1,000 pounds. Additionally, they can have up to 80 teeth in their mouth, which are continuously replaced over their lifetime, resulting in up to 3,000 teeth. With a bite force of up to 2,000 pounds per square inch, the Alligator has one of the most robust bites among living creatures. Humans have a bite strength of only 120 pounds per square inch.

Tosi's home was swiftly visited by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), who successfully removed the Alligator without endangering anyone.

Alligator Attacks Florida averages seven unprovoked alligator attacks annually. Since 1948, the state has recorded 442 unprovoked alligator bites, resulting in 26 fatalities as of November 2021. In five days, three alligator encounters occurred in Volusia County, where Tosi resides. In Deltona, a man's dog was snatched by an alligator, and the owner killed the predator. In Daytona Beach, another resident opened his front door to find an alligator on his porch, which bit him on the leg. Although he was taken to the hospital, he suffered only minor injuries.

Final Thoughts Tosi's frightening experience with the reptile warns Florida residents to remain vigilant, especially during mating season. Her advice to double-check swimming pools for unexpected visitors is excellent, as alligators have been known to seek refuge in them.