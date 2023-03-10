Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Responds to Transgender Student's Restroom Inquiry

Photo by SARAH SILBIGER/GETTY IMAGES

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has been facing criticism over the state's new guidelines for public education regarding transgender students. During a CNN town hall meeting, Youngkin was questioned about the new policies by a transgender student who identified as a transgender man.

According to Virginia's Department of Education (DOE) Model Policies, released in 2022, students must use bathrooms and locker rooms and participate in sports leagues corresponding to their biological sex. The policies also state that schools can only change a student's legal name or sex on their record "if a parent or eligible student submits a legal document... substantiating the student or former student's change of legal name or sex."

LGBT activists have criticized Youngkin's proposed policies on social media platforms. The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) criticized the governor, saying his policies strip LGBTQ+ students of the support and resources needed to thrive.

During the town hall meeting, Youngkin defended his policies, stating that accommodations for transgender students should be made in different schools and gender-neutral bathrooms so students can use the most comfortable restroom.

The governor also defended his guidelines on transgender student-athletes, saying that it's not fair for biological boys to play sports with biological girls and that there have been decades of efforts to gain opportunities for women in sports.

Virginia State Senator Ghazala Hashmi reposted a clip of Youngkin's exchange with the transgender student, stating that the governor's proposed policies would deny the student the right to be seen and acknowledged as a transgender man.

Under Virginia DOE's previous guidelines, students were allowed to use pronouns, bathrooms, or locker rooms that reflected their gender identity. Schools were also advised not to disclose a student's gender identity to other students or parents.

Youngkin's new guidelines state that no policy or guidance issued may encourage or instruct teachers to conceal material information about a student from the student's parent, including information related to gender.

Throughout the town hall meeting, Youngkin emphasized his approach to LGBT issues and other educational policies, focusing on parents and transparency. He also stressed the importance of ensuring parents know what's in the library and what materials are used in the curriculum.

Youngkin's administration has not yet established a clear timeline for when the new policies will take effect in Virginia. The state is still reviewing the more than 71,000 comments it received during a public-feedback period for the policies. A commission of state lawmakers filed an objection to the guidelines in December. The DOE has said that the policies "will become effective when finalized by the superintendent of public instruction."