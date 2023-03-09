"California Drought Update: Recent Heavy Rainfall Brings Relief to the State"

Photo by PHOTO BY DAVID MCNEW/GETTY IMAGES

California, a state plagued by drought for years, has seen a remarkable improvement in its drought conditions in recent months. Thanks to heavy rainfall and snowfall, the state's drought-free areas have increased significantly, according to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Increase in Drought-Free Areas

As of March 7, the percentage of California free of drought and abnormally dry conditions has risen rapidly from 0.61 percent to 26.84 percent since February 21, according to the data. The proportion of the state suffering from the Drought Monitor's "severe drought" classification has also decreased from 32.62 percent to 19 percent between February 21 and March 7.

Snowfall in California

These changes have been attributed to heavy snowfall in California, which occurred toward the end of February. NASA Earth Observatory captured images of the whiteout, which affected much of the state. While Beverly Hills received 6 inches of snow, some areas at higher elevations had nearly 8 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Donner Peak, close to Lake Tahoe, also had severe blizzard conditions. According to information from March 6, the Sierra Nevada mountain range has received 48.33 feet of snow since the year 2023 began.

According to tweets from the Central Sierra Snow Lab at the University of California, Berkeley, this year was the third-coldest since 1991 and the ninth-snowiest since the lab's construction in 1946. (1995 and 2011 were more significant).

Effects of Heavy Rainfall

In addition to snowfall, heavy rainfall at the beginning of 2023 also helped to reduce the drought across California. The state experienced widespread flooding and significant increases in reservoir levels.

Experts' Views

While the surge in wet weather has temporarily relieved California's drought conditions, experts say that more consistent rainfall at or above average grades will be required to break the "megadrought" that has gripped the state for around 20 years.

According to Hannah Cloke, a professor of hydrology at the University of Reading in the U.K., "The region will need to receive regular rainfall amounts at, or above, normal levels for multiple years" to end the megadrought.

Lara Fowler, an environmental and energy issues attorney and interim director of the Penn State Sustainability Institute at Penn State University, added, "Given the underlying circumstances, despite the record snowfall that has been present in most of this region since January, a drought is still present (low groundwater, previously poor soil moisture, and badly depleted reservoirs). It's as if we've depleted our savings, and it will take some time to restock; while a good snowfall last year was helpful, it was undoubtedly insufficient."

Conclusion

While the recent heavy rainfall and snowfall have provided some respite to California's drought-stricken areas, it will take several years of consistent rain to restore the state's soil and groundwater levels completely. Nonetheless, the recent rain and snowfall have been an encouraging sign for the state, and there is hope that more positive changes are on the horizon.