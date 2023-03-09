Ivanka Trump's Legal Strategy: Why It's the Smart Move in the $250 Million Fraud Lawsuit

Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

According to legal analysts, in the ongoing $250 million fraud lawsuit against The Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Ivanka Trump has taken the right step by distancing herself from her family.

In recent court filings, Ivanka Trump requested a delay in the civil trial as she is not involved in the allegations forming the case's core. Her lawyers argued that James' fraud suit "does not contain a single allegation that Ms. Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed, or certified any of her father's financial statements." They added that "other individuals were responsible for those tasks."

While some media outlets interpreted this as an attempt by Ivanka to protect herself by suggesting her father and brothers were responsible for the alleged fraudulent financial statements, attorney and legal political analyst Andrew Lieb said that requesting a delay is the intelligent and correct strategy.

Lieb believes that Ivanka has a unique defense to the fraud case as the lawsuit doesn't even accuse her of lying about the company's finances, given that she left the organization in 2017 to join her father's White House administration. This move does not indicate that she will throw her family under the bus but rather demonstrates that she isn't getting involved in the lawsuit.

According to Lieb, "It's the smart and correct strategy for Ivanka to take, and it demonstrates that [her husband Jared] Kushner's lawyers know what they are doing in the courtroom."

In September 2022, Attorney General Letitia James sued former president Donald Trump, three of his children, and two senior executives at The Trump Organization, accusing them of inflating or undervaluing the worth of several assets to obtain benefits such as better bank loans and reduced tax bills.

Donald Trump's legal team is attempting to delay the case due to the "staggering volume" of evidence that needs to be reviewed. The former president has denied any wrongdoing concerning the issue and accused James of conducting a "witch hunt" against him.

In February, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron insisted that the civil trial begins in October as scheduled, stating, "I am determined to start the case on time, come hell or high water, and pardon my French."

Conclusion

Ivanka Trump's request for a delay in the fraud lawsuit against The Trump Organization is an innovative and correct strategy, according to legal experts. While some saw it as an attempt to protect herself, her lawyers argued that she is not involved in the allegations, and requesting a delay allows her to organize her defense. With the civil trial set to begin in October, how the case will unfold remains to be seen.