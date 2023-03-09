Former Trump Legal Adviser Jenna Ellis Publicly Censured by Colorado Judge for Election Misrepresentations

Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP VIA GETTY

Jenna Ellis, a former legal adviser to former President Donald Trump, has been publicly criticized by a Colorado judge for making false statements during the 2020 presidential election. The ruling, signed by presiding disciplinary judge Bryon Large on Wednesday, stated that Ellis had admitted to breaking Colorado's Standards of Professional Conduct, which forbid attorneys from making careless, knowingly, or intentionally false statements.

Misrepresentations Made by Ellis

Ellis acknowledged that she made several misrepresentations after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to President Joe Biden, including claims that the election was manipulated or stolen from President Trump. Ellis made at least ten misrepresentations on Twitter and to nationally televised audiences as personal counsel to Trump. In one instance, she claimed on Fox News' Mornings with Maria that Trump had "won in a landslide." In another appearance on Fox, Ellis said, "when we subtract all the illegal ballots, you can see that President Trump actually won in a landslide."

Violations of Colorado's Code of Conduct

The court found that Ellis had violated Colorado's code of conduct "with at least a reckless state of mind" by making false statements about the election, which undermined the public's confidence in the presidential election. By doing so, Ellis violated her duty of candour to the public. The public reprimand of Ellis by the court is effective right away.

Investigations Against Ellis

Jessica Yates, Colorado Attorney Regulation Counsel, was previously looking into Ellis for possible professional misconduct. The House committee looking into Trump's behaviour about the attack on the U.S. Capitol questioned her on January 6. When asked what alleged evidence they discovered during the committee's questioning that the election was rigged, Ellis and lawyer John Eastman reportedly invoked their Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination, according to a summary made public by the committee in December.

Conclusion

Jenna Ellis, a former legal adviser to President Trump, has been publicly criticized by a Colorado judge for making false statements about the 2020 presidential election. The court determined that Ellis broke Colorado's Standards of Professional Conduct by misrepresenting at least ten things on Twitter and in front of audiences on national television while serving as Trump's lawyer. The public reprimand of Ellis by the court was effective right away. and Ellis was found to have violated Colorado's code of conduct "with at least a reckless state of mind." The court concluded that Ellis, through her behaviour, undermined the public's confidence in the presidential election, violating her duty of candour to the public.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE :