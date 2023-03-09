Senator Mark Wayne Mullin's $50K Salary Claims Called into Question During Senate Hearing on Corporate Union-Busting

Photo by GETTY

During a recent hearing organized by Senator Bernie Sanders to discuss union-busting allegations against major corporations like Starbucks, Sean O'Brien, the general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, they were told some harsh words for Senator Markwayne Mullin. O'Brien accused Mullin, who owns several companies, including Mullin Plumbing, Mullin Properties, Mullin Farms, and Mullin Services, of being a "greedy CEO" who needs to be held accountable for his actions.

Subheadings:

Sanders Organizes Hearing on Union-Busting Allegations Against Major Corporations

Union Leader Sean O'Brien Confronts Senator Markwayne Mullin

Allegations of Union-Busting Against Starbucks and Amazon

Sanders organized the "Defending the Right of Workers to Organize Unions Free from Illegal Corporate Union-Busting" hearing to learn more about the allegations made against major corporations like Starbucks for union-busting. During the hearing, O'Brien accused Mullin of being a "greedy CEO" and asked him about his salary when he was a CEO. Mullin responded, saying he kept his salary at around $50,000 a year because he invested "every penny" into the company. O'Brien responded by implying that Mullin made a higher salary than he claimed on paper.

Union-busting is the act of a corporation trying to prevent the formation of a union or limit its ability to grow. During his testimony to the Senate, O'Brien gave various examples of how large-scale corporations take illegal action against unionized workers. He said lawmakers, businesses, and CEOs aren't held accountable when labor laws are broken.

According to a 2022 article by Time, labor unions lead to contracts that promise higher pay and better working conditions. Married participants receive as much as 20 percent more revenue than their non-union counterparts. However, corporations must change their budgets to abide by the workers' contracts, causing a headache for them.

Starbucks has faced growing scrutiny for an alleged anti-union campaign as hundreds of its store's vote to unionize. Sanders formerly said he believed Starbucks was involved in an "illegal union-busting campaign" and conducted the hearing as a response. O'Brien's testimony comes after Starbucks' interim CEO Howard Schultz agreed to appear before the same legislators on March 29.

Amazon also has faced similar scrutiny after allegedly firing a union organizer. Starbucks allegedly took similar actions, with Newsweek reporting that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) learned that Starbucks illegally fired or threatened union workers. Mullin's comments at the hearing about his $50,000 salary were called "disingenuous" and "shameful" by a spokesperson for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.