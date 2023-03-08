The Latest on Kellyanne and George Conway's Divorce: What You Need to Know

Ani News USA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lVnl_0lBj4EQ100
Photo byERIC BARADAT/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES;/CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES

Claudia Conway, the daughter of Kellyanne Conway and George Conway, took to Twitter to address the recent announcement of her parent's divorce. The couple released a joint statement confirming they are in the final stages of an amicable divorce after more than two decades of marriage. Following the announcement, Claudia expressed her frustration with the media's negative commentary on the situation, mainly directed toward women. The 18-year-old also clarified that she loves her parents and is excited about their new life chapters.

Subheadings:

  • Joint Statement Confirms Divorce
  • Claudia Conway Speaks Out
  • Negative Media Commentary
  • Claudia's Relationship with Her Parents
  • George Conway's Response

Joint Statement Confirms Divorce

Kellyanne Conway and George Conway have retained lawyers as they prepare to end their marriage. They released a joint statement on Saturday confirming the news and requesting privacy. They emphasized that their children remain the top priority and asked for support from family and friends.

Claudia Conway Speaks Out

Claudia, who has a left-leaning political view, expressed frustration with the media's commentary on the divorce. She questioned why the press enjoys tearing women down and criticized journalists for their negative comments. Claudia also clarified that she loves her parents and is excited about their new life chapters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hz2eE_0lBj4EQ100
Photo byDREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES

Negative Media Commentary

Many journalists have commented on the divorce, with some even speculating about its reasons. Claudia questioned why the media is so interested in tearing women down and suggested that the journalists making negative comments are either divorced, single, or have not yet experienced their husband's infidelity.

Claudia's Relationship with Her Parents

Claudia has been in the public eye due to her mother's work as a former President Donald Trump's counselor. She has publicly criticized her mother and even announced her intention to seek emancipation from her parents in August 2020. Despite this, Claudia clarified that she loves both her parents and is looking forward to their new chapters in life.

George Conway's Response

George Conway, a co-founder of The Lincoln Project and a prominent critic of Trump, fired back at the former president after he publicly criticized George in response to the divorce news. George emphasized that he and Kellyanne are proud of their four children and their accomplishments.

