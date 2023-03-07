4 American Citizens Kidnapped by Armed Men After Crossing the Mexican Border

Photo by STR/ASSOCIATED PRESS

According to a statement from the FBI, four American citizens are missing and were allegedly kidnapped by unidentified armed men in Mexico. The incident occurred after the victims crossed the border on Friday via Matamoros in the Tamaulipas state, across from Brownsville, Texas. Special Agent Oliver Rich, in charge of the FBI's San Antonio Division, announced the incident on Sunday.

Assault and Kidnapping

The four Americans came under fire from the assailants shortly after crossing the border. The gunmen fired upon the passengers in the white minivan with North Carolina license plates. The four Americans were then transferred to another vehicle and taken away from the scene by the assailants.

Details of the Kidnapped Victims

The names of the kidnapped people have not been made public by the authorities. And the conditions of the four are still unknown as of Monday morning. However, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated that the four would buy medicine and were caught in the crossfire between two armed groups after entering Matamoros.

US Consulate Alert

On Friday, the US Consulate in Matamoros issued an alert about a shooting in the city, citing media reports that one person had been killed. However, the consulate did not independently confirm the death. The US government has instructed its employees to avoid the area until further notice.

Reward for Information

The FBI provides a $50,000 reward for the victims' safe return. And the arrest of those involved in the assault and kidnapping. The FBI, federal partners, and Mexican law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.

Level 4: Do Not Travel Advisory

"Level 4: Do Not Travel" has been issued by the US State Department. caution for American residents visiting Tamaulipas. Citing the area's high crime and kidnapping rates.

Assistance Needed

The FBI is asking for the public's assistance in identifying those responsible for the incident. The FBI San Antonio Division is asking anybody with information on the case to call or submit an online tip.

Conclusion

The kidnapping of four American citizens in Mexico is a concerning incident that highlights the importance of safety precautions when traveling abroad. The US State Department's "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisory should be heeded, and individuals should exercise caution and remain alert to their surroundings while traveling. Additionally, anyone with information about the case should contact the authorities to help bring the kidnappers to justice and ensure the safe return of the victims.

