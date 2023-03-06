Hazmat Response in Manhattan After Woman's Body Found in Car With "Liquid Chemicals"

Photo by SAMANTHA LAUREY/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

A hazmat response was triggered in Manhattan on Sunday after discovering a woman's body inside a parked car containing "liquid chemicals." The incident sparked fears of a chemical attack in New York City, but police sources later confirmed that the victim had taken her own life. Below is what we currently know about the incident.

Discovery of the Woman's Body

According to AM New York Metro, the 35-year-old woman's body was found in the back seat of a car parked at East 56th Street and Sutton Place shortly after 11:20 a.m. on Sunday. A dog walker reportedly alerted the authorities after spotting the unconscious woman inside the vehicle. When police arrived at the scene and opened the door, they were hit with an overpowering chemical odor. A sulphuric smell wafted out and filled the street, although which chemicals involved hadn't been revealed.

Hazmat Response

Officials wearing white hazmat (hazardous materials) protective suits and masks swarmed around the scene alongside firefighters and police, who cordoned off the area. The NYPD spokeswoman later confirmed "some liquid chemicals in the vehicle." Investigators believe the woman died after being overpowered by the fumes, and no one else was hurt.

Reports of Chemical Attack Fears

As photos and videos emerged from the street and initial stories revealed that a hazmat incident had hit New York, the news sparked fears and conspiracy theories online that a chemical attack had targeted the city. However, police sources later said that the victim had taken her own life, although it remained unclear whether that had been intentional.

Similar Incidents

This is not the first instance of its kind in the area. In 2019, a 49-year-old New York man was found dead in a car under similar circumstances, and officials later said he had died as a result of "chemical suicide." In another incident in October 2021, a New Jersey household fell ill, with one person hospitalized in critical condition, after a 21-year-old man reportedly sealed the doors and windows of his home and filled the air with household chemicals to bid to hurt his family. Emergency responders also suffered breathing difficulties after entering the property to rescue those inside.

Conclusion

The primary hazmat reaction was initiated by discovering a woman's death inside a parked car with "liquid chemicals" on Sunday in Manhattan. While initial reports fueled fears of a chemical attack, police sources later confirmed that the victim had taken her own life. The incident is a reminder of the dangers of chemicals and the need for caution when dealing with hazardous materials.

