Fires Break Out at "Cop City" Protest Site in Atlanta, 35 Detained

Photo by CHENEY ORR/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

A planned public safety training center in Atlanta's outskirts, nicknamed "Cop City" by opponents, was the site of a protest that turned violent on Sunday. The protest led to clashes between police and demonstrators, resulting in fires at the construction site.

The Atlanta Police Department reported that "violent agitators" used the guise of a peaceful protest to launch a coordinated attack on construction equipment and police officers. As a result, 35 people were detained.

A shooting range, classrooms, a simulated hamlet, an emergency vehicle driving school, stables for police horses, and a "burn building" for firefighters to practice putting out flames are all included in the $90 million project. Opponents of the training center, protesting under the slogan "Stop Cop City" for over a year, argue that the project would lead to deforestation and harm the environment. They also fear that it would further militarize the police in Georgia.

Sunday's events began with a festival that was part of a week-long series of demonstrations. Hundreds of people attended the festival, but a group broke off to start a protest, during which "violent agitators" began throwing rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers. Multiple pieces of construction equipment were destroyed, and videos on social media showed smoke and flames rising from several spots on the site.

Defend the Atlanta Forest, a group that supports the movement to stop Cop City, claimed that the police arrested peaceful concert-goers who were not involved in the demonstration. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, which helps those arrested at protests, argued that the police were "lashing out at anyone present at the music festival."

Tensions have recently been high at the construction site, with police fatally shooting activist Manuel Esteban Paez Teran in January. Teran was hiding in a tent in the woods and defied orders from law enforcement authorities trying to clear the area. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation claims Teran fired and wounded a state trooper before other law enforcement officers retaliated and killed him. Investigations into the shooting are still ongoing.

With more events planned, Atlanta police have warned that they and other law enforcement agencies have a "multi-layered strategy that includes reaction and arrest." The Defend, The Atlanta Forest group, has called for a week of action from March 4 to March 11, asking individuals to join the fight to halt Cop City and defend Atlanta's, Weelaunee Forest.