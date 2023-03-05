High-End Protection Dogs: The Newest Must-Have for the Affluent

Photo by Wally Skalij/TNS

Security is a top priority for Arteom Bulgadarian, a Sherman Oaks homeowner. Having purchased the house from baseball star Yasiel Puig, who suffered a $170,000 burglary while away, Bulgadarian has installed surveillance cameras, an alarm system, and iron gates and even hired a neighborhood watch group to patrol the area around the clock. However, nothing gives him more peace of mind than his 2½-year-old German shepherd, Rocky, which he purchased as a puppy from Delta K9 Academy and put through a rigorous training program. Rocky is a high-performance protection dog, bred and trained to protect the family and home.

Protection dogs are becoming increasingly popular among the rich and famous, who are concerned about being targeted, particularly in light of a recent spate of high-profile crimes in affluent areas of Los Angeles. Protection dogs provide an immediate front-line defense, unlike security cameras and home alarm systems. PHomeowners who can afford it are acting more proactively since police might be slow—or nonexistent—in responding.

German shepherds, Belgian Malinois, Dobermans, Cane Corsos, or a combination of those breeds, are frequently used as protection dogs. They are marketed under names such as "personal canine bodyguards" and "executive protection dogs." They are costly; high-end dogs can sell for up to $150,000. However, they are status symbols and can be cost-saving, as people want to avoid paying hundreds of dollars an hour for off-duty police officers.

According to Kris Herzog, owner of the Bodyguard Group of Beverly Hills, who links customers with security service providers, including canine trainers, If you intend to avoid having a gun in the house, I usually advise getting a dog. Herzog's firm sells trained guard dogs for $55,000. Even mega-wealthy clients of luxury real estate agents are in the market for protection dogs. Branden Williams, a luxury real estate agent, is looking for a protection dog after his neighbor was robbed at gunpoint in Beverly Hills. He is considering dogs that cost between $60,000 and $100,000.

Operating a protection dog business is labor-intensive, requiring considerable investment in time and resources. Svalinn, a breeding and training company in Montana, employs 11 full-time staff members and produces up to 18 adult protection dogs annually. Founder Kim Greene charges up to $150,000 for her fully-trained dogs sold to clients worldwide.

The demand for protection dogs has soared in recent years, and clients are willing to pay top dollar for them. With increasing concerns over crime and security, high-end protection dogs have become the newest must-have for the affluent, providing an extra layer of protection and peace of mind.

