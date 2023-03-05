Photo by Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Road conditions are rapidly deteriorating as another winter storm moves into the Lake Tahoe region. California Highway Patrol Truckee has issued multiple closures and warnings, and Caltrans as the storm continues to wreak havoc on the roads.

I-80 CLOSED TO EASTBOUND TRAFFIC, AND WESTBOUND TRAFFIC BEING TURNED BACK

According to California Highway Patrol Truckee, Interstate 80 has been closed to eastbound traffic from Colfax to the California-Nevada border due to low visibility and multiple crashes. I-80 eastbound traffic is being detoured near Truckee and the California-Nevada state boundary. It's anticipated that the shutdown will last until further notice.

HIGHWAY 50 REMAINS OPEN, BUT HEAVY SNOWFALL AFFECTS VISIBILITY

Although Highway 50 remains open, drivers are being warned of heavy, blowing snow that is starting to affect visibility on mountain routes. Chains are required on the way, and the speed limit has been reduced to 25 miles per hour.

YOUTUBE VIDEO LINK : Travel Alert: Heavy Snowfall Causes Multiple Road Closures in the Lake Tahoe Region

WINTER STORM EXPECTED TO LINGER UNTIL EARLY NEXT WEEK

It is anticipated that this winter storm will remain until Monday morning, with its effects on traffic in the Sierra continuing into the first part of next week. Mountain and foothill traffic will be "hazardous to impossible" during the storm, the National Weather Service has earlier said.

BLIZZARD FORCES CLOSURE OF SKI RESORTS AND ROADS

The Tahoe Basin was recently hit with a major blizzard that dropped near-record amounts of snow, resulting in the closure of all ski resorts in the area and every road into the region. The blizzard has also been responsible for two fatalities. A snowboarder died at Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe after the blizzard dropped 42 inches of snow on the area, while a Placer County woman died after the snow porch of her home collapsed and buried her in several feet of snow.

CHECK ROAD CONDITIONS BEFORE DRIVING

Drivers should use the Caltrans QuickMap and road status tool to check the most up-to-date road conditions before driving. Winter storms can create treacherous driving conditions, and it is essential to exercise caution and follow all posted warnings and advisories. Stay safe on the roads this winter!

Previous Articles Links :

Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on Her Divorce: Trump's Response

My You tube Link :https://youtu.be/9LRA7opoPM4

East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway Apologizes for Losing Temper During Public Meeting

My You tube Video Link : https://youtu.be/ghHWKW51RnU