Apple's Clean Energy Charging Feature on iPhones Draws Republican Backlash

The latest iPhone update, iOS 16.1, introduced a new feature that has caused quite a stir among some Republicans on Twitter. The Clean Energy Charging feature aims to reduce the environmental impact of charging iPhones.People trust their gadgets only when the electrical system employs greener energy sources like solar or wind. While some people have praised the decision as a step toward sustainability, others view it as another "woke" fad they do not support.

Republicans have been particularly vocal in opposing what they consider "woke" features implemented by companies. For instance, Hershey's was recently criticized for including a transgender person in their International Women's Day advertising campaign. At the same time, M&M's came under fire for changing the gender roles of its cartoon candy characters. Now, some Republicans see Apple's Clean Energy Charging as another example of companies pushing their progressive agenda.

Turning off Clean Energy Charging

Following the update, some users noticed the Clean Energy Charging feature and took to Twitter to express their displeasure. Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted, "I stopped using renewable energy charging to leave a larger carbon imprint. I think that trees should be fed." along with a photo explaining how photosynthesis works. She also retweeted a post from the account Chief Nerd, who urged others to turn off the feature and increase their carbon footprint.

John Rich, the founder of Redneck Riviera whiskey, also expressed opposition to the Twitter feature. He instructed his followers to turn off Clean Energy Charging, calling it a "clean energy mode" that "decides how to allow your phone to charge based on your 'carbon footprint.'" He added, "This ain't China yet. Pass the word."

What is Clean Energy Charging?

Clean Energy Charging, according to the Apple website, receives a carbon emission projection from the nearby power grid when the iPhone is plugged into a charger. The phone then uses this forecast to charge the device only during cleaner energy production, reducing the carbon footprint of charging. When the iPhone updates to iOS 16.1, the feature—exclusively accessible in the United States—becomes the default setting.

The Rise of Sustainable Energy

While some Republicans may not be on board with Clean Energy Charging, many companies are increasingly embracing sustainable energy practices to combat climate change. Research conducted by Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that publishes on and evaluates climate science, claims that wind and solar capacity increased by 16% from 2021 across the U.S. over the past year.

In Conclusion

Clean Energy Charging is a feature that aims to reduce the environmental impact of charging iPhones. Still, some Republicans see it as another example of companies pushing a "woke" agenda. Despite the controversy, sustainable energy practices are rising, and many companies are taking steps toward reducing their carbon footprint. Whether or not Clean Energy Charging will become widely adopted remains to be seen. Still, the sustainability and climate change conversation will only become more critical.