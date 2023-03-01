Blizzard in Lake Tahoe: Roads Closed and Dangerous Conditions Persist-With Video

Photo by Screenshot via Caltrans

You might want to reconsider if you’re planning on driving in the Lake Tahoe area. The recent blizzard has caused record-breaking levels of snowfall, with some areas reporting over 50 inches in just two days. Despite the dangerous conditions, some drivers still seem confused about the road's status. Officials from the CHP and sheriff's offices in the Tahoe Basin have directly warned drivers, advising them to stay home and avoid driving altogether.

Road Closures and Conditions

Interstate 80, one of the major highways in the area, has been fully closed since Monday midday. Both eastbound and westbound traffic is affected, with no estimated time of reopening. Highway 40, part of Donner Pass Road, is also closed from Truckee to Sugar Bowl Resort. State Route 20 and all forest roads between Reno, Truckee, and Donner Summit are closed and unplowed, with no exceptions.

Moving around the north shore will be a challenge for those already in the Tahoe Basin. State Route 267, state Route 89, and all of state Route 28 are on chain control, with closures on all road sections possible at any time. State Route 89 north between Eagle Point Campground and D.L. Bliss State Park and Olympic Valley Road into Palisades Resort is closed due to increased avalanche risk and mitigation.

Drivers attempting to reach South Lake Tahoe will encounter similar problems. U.S. 50 eastbound is closed near Kyburz, and state Route 88 is closed in both directions. Route 89 near Carson Pass and Ebbetts Pass is also completely closed.

Resort Closures

The blizzard has also caused ski resorts to close, including Palisades Tahoe, Alpine Meadows, Sugar Bowl Resort, Kirkwood Ski Resort, Boreal Mountain, Donner Ski Ranch, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, Homewood Mountain Resort, and Northstar California. Only Heavenly Mountain and Diamond Peak Resort remain open, with limited terrain.

Stay Safe and Avoid Driving

It’s clear that the roads in and around the Tahoe Basin are hazardous and should be avoided at all costs. Officials have issued direct warnings to drivers, advising them to stay home and avoid driving altogether. If you’re already in the area, it’s best to reschedule your plans and stay put until conditions improve. Use the Caltrans QuickMap and road status tool to check the most up-to-date road conditions and stay safe during this blizzard.