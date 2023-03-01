"The Future of Sleep: Exploring the Latest Tech Trends and Tools"

Photo by AMAZON HALO RISE AMAZON

Restful sleep can benefit our mental and physical health, but getting the recommended 7-8 hours of sleep regularly can be challenging. A recent poll found that the typical individual has ten sleepless nights per month, leading to a third of our lives being spent like zombies. Lack of quality sleep can cut years off of your life, while good sleep hygiene habits can add years to your life expectancy. This post will examine the newest technological innovations and trends that might help us develop better sleep habits.

Can technology improve sleep?

Sleep can become elusive with stress, hormones, lack of work-life balance, and too many gadgets too close to bedtime. Fortunately, technology offers a range of solutions to help us sleep better. Countless options are available, from a $7,000 mattress that rocks you to sleep to a free podcast that lulls you to sleep.

Amazon Halo Rise

Amazon's Halo Rise ($140) is an intelligent alarm and bedside sleep tracker that uses radar technology to study movement and breathing patterns to assess sleep. The device simulates sunrise, and the intelligent alarm senses the ideal sleep stage for feeling rested. It tracks sleep metrics without any device strapped to the body and accounts for temperature, humidity, and light distractions. Although it requires a $4/month subscription after six months, the personalized data and insights the companion app provides can help improve sleep and overall health.

Morphee Zen Pebble

The Morphee Zen Pebble ($80) handheld device delivers 72 audio sessions to help relax and meditate. It can be used anytime, anywhere, and comes with wired headphones. It is effective in slowing racing thoughts and easing into relaxation. However, it requires wired headphones as Morphee deliberately made its devices Bluetooth-and-WiFi-free.

Moonbird

Moonbird ($200) is a cylindrical breathing coach that connects to an app on a smartphone to track various mindful metrics, such as heart rate and the time between beats. The device gently expands and contracts to match breathing, making it easier to focus on breathing exercises. Its awkward shape may be a downside, but it does deliver on its promise.

Bryte Balance Smart Bed

For those with the money to spare, the Bryte Balance Smart Bed ($6,300 for Queen, $7,000 for King size) is a high-tech, high-priced space-age AI mattress worth considering. It adapts to each individual's body, adjusts to the right temperature, and offers customized comfort zones. The mattress even monitors sleep and makes real-time adjustments to improve sleep quality.

Photo by BRYTE BALANCE BED BRYTE

Conclusion

Technology has revolutionized the way we sleep. From tracking sleep patterns to aiding meditation, technology offers a range of solutions that can help us sleep better. With the latest tech tools and trends available, achieving the recommended 7-8 hours of quality sleep every night is easier than ever, leading to improved physical and mental health.