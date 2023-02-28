Toxic Waste from Ohio Train Derailment: The Cleanup Effort Begins

Photo by ANGELO MERENDINO/DUSTIN FRANZ/GETTY

A train derailment on February 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, caused 38 out of 150 rail cars to go off the tracks, 11 of which contained hazardous materials. The toxic waste from the incident is now being shipped to Indiana and other states as contractors and officials work to clean up the affected area.

Railway operator Norfolk Southern had already transported some toxic waste to Michigan and Texas before the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) intervened and ordered a "temporary pause" on the shipments. Local lawmakers in both states expressed their concerns about transporting hazardous materials.

On Monday, the EPA started shipping dangerous garbage across Ohio. But, officials stated that the amount of polluted debris from the site could not be handled by Ohio's disposal facilities alone.

The EPA announced on Sunday that some liquid waste would be taken to an EPA-certified underground injection well in Vickery, Ohio. In contrast, some solid waste would be transported to an East Liverpool, Ohio, incinerator. However, more solid waste will now be sent to an incinerator operated by Ross Environmental Services in Grafton, Ohio, as well as a Heritage hazardous waste landfill in Roachdale, Indiana.

The derailment caused toxic chemicals to be released into the soil and nearby waterways, which prompted officials to take action. The incident also caused a large fire, and emergency responders averted an explosion by intentionally burning off five cars of vinyl chloride, sending toxic gases into the air.

Residents in the area have reported symptoms associated with exposure to toxic chemicals, but officials have stated that air readings remain safe.

Lawmakers in Michigan and Texas were outraged that toxic waste from the site had been transported without their knowledge. The EPA has since promised to notify elected officials and state agencies before approving any waste shipment from the derailment to their state or district.

In conclusion, the transportation of toxic waste from the Ohio train derailment has prompted officials to respond to mitigate the environmental and health impacts swiftly. The EPA has resumed the transportation of hazardous materials, with multiple disposal sites identified across several states to handle the contaminated waste.