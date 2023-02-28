Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds Expected in the Bay Area Following Severe Winter Storm

Photo by Douglas Zimmerman, SFGATE

Residents in the Bay Area can expect more wet and cold weather conditions after a severe winter storm that hit the region last week. National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Garcia for the San Francisco Bay Area reported that the front half of the week would see rain showers with some drying. Here's what to expect for the coming days.

Rainfall Totals

Garcia forecasted rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 3 inches in the San Francisco Bay Area through Wednesday. The region will also see scattered showers until Wednesday morning, followed by clearing skies.

Gusty Winds and Cold Temperatures

This week, Bay Area residents should brace themselves for gusty winds and cold temperatures. The strongest winds are expected on Monday, with 25 to 40 mph gusts. On Monday, the winds may lead to light hail and thunderstorms in the Bay Area. However, the conditions should ease up by Tuesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that the strong winds may result in fallen trees and power outages.

Precipitation and Storm Systems

Three swift storm systems passed through the Bay Area are to blame for the rainy weather. The North Bay, East Bay, and Peninsula can anticipate up to 1.5 inches of rain in lower elevations, while higher elevations may receive up to 2.5 inches. According to the NWS, the South Bay is expected to receive only up to an inch of rain in lower elevations and up to 2.5 inches at higher ground.

Snow and Icing Problems

Areas above 2,000 feet are anticipated to persist. experiencing "icing problems." Snow is still forecasted for these higher-elevation areas. The NWS said the North and South Bay could receive up to 3 inches of snow, with up to 10 inches of snow in areas above 3,000 feet. Over 3,000 feet, snow accumulations in the Monterey and San Benito mountains could reach 6 inches. The weather service predicts that the Santa Lucia Mountains could receive over a foot of snow.

Chilly Mornings

Bay Area residents, particularly North Bay residents, should prepare for chilly mornings on Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures could drop as low as the upper 20s to low 30s in certain areas, with early Thursday morning predicted to be the coldest.

Conclusion

The Bay Area can expect wet and cold weather conditions this week. Heavy rains, gusty winds, and chilly temperatures will continue until Wednesday. Bay Area residents are advised to be cautious of the strong winds that may result in fallen trees and power outages. Regions above 2,000 feet are also expected to continue experiencing "icing problems" and snow. Preparing for the chilly mornings that may drop to the upper 20s to low 30s in certain areas is crucial.