"Travel Nightmare: Interstate 80 Closed for 70 Miles Due to Blinding Blizzard in Northern California"

Photo by Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

More than 70 miles of Interstate 80 in Northern California have been shut down due to a harsh blizzard, leaving many travelers stranded and uncertain when the major thoroughfare will fully reopen. According to officials who spoke to SFGATE, the intense storm has made it difficult to see the roadway and read traffic signs, with some cameras frozen. Even though snowplows have been dispatched, snow is piling up so much that they can't keep up.

Blizzard and Travel Warnings

Placer County has put a blizzard warning into effect until Tuesday night, adding to the road closure challenges. The intensifying storm has already made driving conditions extremely dangerous in many parts of California, including Lake Tahoe, and temporarily closed all roads into the Tahoe basin. The next wave of the storm is expected to generate winds of up to 80 to 90 mph and nearly 5.5 feet of snow for North Lake Tahoe resorts by Wednesday morning, according to local weather forecasting site OpenSnow.

The storm results from cold air from northern Canada moving south from the Gulf of Alaska. The storm's strong winds can carry the moisture and freezing temperatures much farther south than most storms, leading to atypical winter conditions in southern parts of the state. This colder-than-average air and heavy humidity are responsible for the Sierra Nevada's dangerous whiteout conditions and deep snow, which has already caused avalanches and complete road closures on state Route 89, U.S. 50, and Interstate 80.

Advice for Drivers

Drivers are strongly advised to stay home and avoid traveling in the region. California Highway Patrol representatives have described driving conditions around Lake Tahoe as "extremely dangerous to impossible." Those who decide to ignore the warnings should be prepared for prolonged situations and potentially hours-long waits for everything from tow assistance to road reopenings. The heavy snow comes on top of a ski season already defined by hazardous driving conditions and unprecedented numbers of visitors crowding Tahoe's snowy roads.

Extended Ski Season

Several Lake Tahoe ski resorts have already announced extended seasons in light of the heavy snow, with Palisades Tahoe aiming to stay open through July 4 and Sugar Bowl Resort hoping to ski and ride through the end of April, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

Conclusion

If you're planning to travel in Northern California, particularly in the Lake Tahoe area, it's best to stay home and wait for the storm to pass. The conditions are extremely hazardous, and it's better to err on the side of caution. Drivers brave the battery and should be prepared for challenging situations and potentially long waits. Stay safe and stay informed by checking local weather forecasts and road closures.