Construction of $1.15 Billion San Francisco Skyscraper Paused Due to Permit and Weather Issues

Photo by Google Streetview

A skyscraper under construction in San Francisco has not seen any progress for over a month due to permit issues and heavy rains, according to the San Francisco Business Times. This is the only building of its size to commence construction since the pandemic began, and it is owned by Lendlease, a real estate company based in Australia. The 47-story structure located at 30 Van Ness Ave. is estimated to have more than 300 housing units and nine floors of offices and retail space.

Permit Issues

The construction of the 30 Van Ness Ave. skyscraper has been paused due to permit issues related to its proximity to BART, the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. A BART spokesperson confirmed that the pause resulted from adjustments the transit agency requested due to the project's proximity to underground rail tunnels.

Weather Delays

Representatives of the building have also cited heavy rains as a reason for the delay in construction. The executive general manager of West Coast development for Lendlease, Arden Hearing, stated that site activity would increase soon. He added that the delay was due to re-sequencing work as they navigated the rains and completed necessary permit work.

Impact on Completion Date and Costs

This delay in work could potentially impact the building's completion date, originally slated for 2025. Additionally, this pause could increase the costs of this already expensive construction project. The building is currently valued at $1.15 billion.

Lendlease, the owner of the building, did not respond to requests for comment from SFGate at the time of publication.

Conclusion

The 30 Van Ness Ave. skyscraper construction in San Francisco has been paused due to permit issues and heavy rains. This delay could impact the project's completion date and increase costs. This skyscraper is the only building of its size to commence construction since the pandemic began, and it is owned by Lendlease, a real estate company based in Australia.