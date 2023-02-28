"Eagle Pair Battles Harsh Winter Conditions to Nurture Eggs in California"

Photo by ISTOCK

A pair of bald eagles, Shadow and Jackie, provide an excellent live stream of their struggle to care for their eggs amidst severe winter weather in California's San Bernardino National Forest. The Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) group established the first-ever active recorded bald eagle nest in the Valley in 2013, and the live stream of the nest has been available 24/7 on YouTube since then. The nest, located 120 feet up a pine tree, is home to the bald eagle couple, who have been taking turns incubating their two eggs amid extreme weather conditions.

Bald eagles are known as the national bird of the United States and are found in various regions of North America, with an average size of 3 feet in length, a 7-foot wingspan, and weighing between 8 and 15 pounds. These birds build the enormous nests of any bird in North America and even hold the Guinness World Record for the most significant bird's nest ever recorded.

Bald eagles in much of California lay their eggs in winter or early spring, with the incubation period lasting around 35 days. Adult eagles build enormous nests using sticks and other materials, which they return to each year, adding to the existing structure. Though they tend to mate for life, the other bird will seek a new mate if one partner dies or disappears.

A winter storm system recently hit California, depositing significant amounts of rain and snow on parts of the state, including areas that rarely see snow. In Big Bear Valley, at least 45 inches of snow fell in 72 hours. The FOBBV live cam shows a large amount of snow in the nest, and the bald eagle pair has been taking turns to keep their eggs warm amid the freezing temperatures.

The FOBBV stated in a Facebook post that bald eagles handle harsh weather conditions well, even when covered in snow. With over 7,000 waterproof feathers covering their bodies, they remain dry and warm even when covered in snow. They each have a thick layer of down feathers that keeps them warm and the eggs well-insulated.

The eggs are unlikely to hatch, but the reason is unknown. Jackie's past eggs have hatched within 38-39 days after being laid, but her current batch is already older than this. The first egg has even passed the 44-day hatching period. Though the bald eagle pair left the nest for short periods over the past two weeks, it is unclear if this has impacted the eggs.

Despite the uncertainty, thousands watch the live stream, hoping to glimpse the eggs hatching. Whether or not this happens, Shadow and Jackie are doing their best to care for their eggs in the severe winter weather.