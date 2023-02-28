"Breaking News: West Coast Hit by Winter Storm with Record-Breaking Snowfall"

Photo by MARIO TAMA/GETTY IMAGES

A significant winter storm is coming across the West Coast, bringing heavy snowfall, flooding, and dangerous driving conditions. The storm has already hit Southern California with rain and snow, and now it is heading north toward Oregon and Washington.

According to the National Weather Service, the low-pressure system from the Pacific Ocean is expected to deliver a pounding mixture of rain and snow. The storm is predicted to last through Wednesday, with large parts of the Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Mono County, California, under a blizzard warning until early Wednesday morning.

The NWS has also warned that the blizzard conditions could be life-threatening and urged people not to travel during the storm. The California Highway Patrol has closed the highways due to dangerous driving conditions and whiteouts.

Parts of Los Angeles County are also under a winter weather advisory, and a winter storm warning, with snow accumulations, is predicted to reach up to 16 inches in some areas.

The same winter storm is predicted to reach the East Coast on Monday, potentially up to a foot of snow in parts of New York and Pennsylvania. The NWS has warned of poor driving conditions and heavy, wet snowfall in New York City, with temperatures expected to be nearly freezing.

In addition to the winter storm, severe weather has also hit the Midwest, with tornadoes touching down in Oklahoma and Kansas and wind gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph in central Ohio. The NWS is still gathering reports to determine the extent of the property damage caused by the storms.

Overall, the winter storm and severe weather are expected to bring hazardous conditions across the West Coast and beyond, and people are urged to take precautions and stay safe.