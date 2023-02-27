Exclusive Poll Reveals Generation Z Least Likely to Report Cheating Partners to Friends or Family

Photo by ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES

A recent survey conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for Newsweek has uncovered a surprising trend among different age groups regarding reporting cheating partners to their loved ones.

The poll, conducted in February 2023, asked 1,500 U.S. adults aged 18 and over about their views on relationships and cheating. While one-fifth of Americans admitted to cheating on their partners, opinions varied greatly when asked whether they would tell a friend or family member if they knew their partner was cheating.

According to the results, Gen X, or those aged 45-54, were the most likely to report the infidelity, with 73 percent saying they would tell. Millennials, aged 25-34, followed closely behind with 67 percent, while the youngest age group, Gen Z, aged 18-24, were the least likely to report, with only 64 percent saying they would tell.

Interestingly, when asked if they would like to be told if a friend or family member knew their partner was cheating, 65 percent of Gen Z said yes. Meanwhile, 78 percent of millennials and 80 percent of Gen X said they would want to know if their partner was cheating.

Discovering a cheating partner usually involves reviewing messages or finding receipts for hotel or dinner dates. However, there is no single reason why people cheat. According to relationship counselor James Earl, affairs are prevalent, and men and women are equally likely to cheat.

In the same poll, participants were also asked whether they considered a non-physical relationship cheating. While 55 percent of U.S. adults said it was, Gen Z was more likely to think a non-physical relationship could be excused. Only 30 percent of those aged 45-54 felt the same, compared to 43 percent of Gen Z.

In conclusion, the survey shows that different age groups have different views on reporting cheating partners. However, most respondents across all age groups would want to know if their partner was cheating on them.