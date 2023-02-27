Legal Battle Over Biden's $400B Student Loan Plan Goes Before Supreme Court

Photo by ROBERT ALEXANDER; SAUL LOEB/GETTY IMAGES; AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

As the legal battle surrounding President Joe Biden's $400 billion student loan relief plan heats up, the Supreme Court is set to begin hearing oral arguments on Tuesday. The case, which goes beyond political and economic ideas about loan forgiveness, will test the limits of powers held by the Court and the president.

The "Major Questions Doctrine" is a tactic previously utilized by the Supreme Court to strike down attempts by government agencies to enact significant policies without the involvement of Congress. This doctrine can apply to policies, decisions, and regulations that have a substantial impact on the economy or which have general political significance. For instance, last summer, the Supreme Court struck down an attempt by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to regulate power plant emissions.

Some experts believe that the "Major Questions Doctrine" could be applied to Biden's loan forgiveness plan, which calls for loan forgiveness of up to $20,000 for some borrowers. According to Christopher Walker, a University of Michigan Law School professor, the law makes no specific reference to the ability to "forgive" loans, making it difficult to see the Supreme Court not striking down the plan should the doctrine come into play.

The White House, on the other hand, argues that the "Major Questions Doctrine" does not apply to Biden's loan forgiveness plan. They claim that under federal law, the government is empowered to alter loan laws in the face of emergencies impacting the finances of American citizens, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan, which Biden first unveiled last year, promises to forgive $10,000 of outstanding debt for most borrowers and up to $20,000 for those who received a Pell Grant, a federal subsidy for lower-income students. Republicans, however, are against any form of student loan forgiveness and accused Biden's administration of overstepping its authority by not involving Congress in the decision. Six Republican-controlled states, including Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina, have filed lawsuits against the plan, temporarily blocking it in October and setting it on a path to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court's decision on the plan is expected by the end of the year. Until then, student loan payments are set to resume on June 30, pending further postponements from Biden.