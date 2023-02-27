"Apologies Due: COVID Lab Leak Theory Proponents Vindicated by New Evidence"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vabSM_0l1Gylz500
Photo bySTR/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

A recent Department of Energy (DOE) has concluded that the COVID-19 virus most likely originated from a Chinese laboratory. This conclusion has vindicated many individuals once labeled "conspiracy theorists" for believing in this theory.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the DOE has judged with "low confidence" that the virus could have emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. This new report is a significant shift in intelligence beliefs and aligns the DOE with the FBI's view. The national intelligence director's publicly available assessment revealed that four elements of the intelligence services had concluded with "low confidence" that the virus likely arose through exposure to an infected animal. In contrast, one agency had "moderate confidence" that it was likely a laboratory-associated incident.

Despite the conclusion, many in the scientific community and intelligence agencies believe the virus more plausibly emerged in the human population by jumping the species barrier from an infected animal. It is commonly thought that a bat may have infected livestock in a wet market in China.

However, the new report has given credibility to those who believe the virus came from a laboratory in Wuhan. Individuals previously brushed off and belittled for their beliefs now demand an apology.

Mao Ning, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, has called for the U.S. to "stop defaming China" in response to the reports.

Essential to keep in mind is that the report stresses that the coronavirus was not a biological weapon released by the Chinese. Analysis of the virus suggests it was not genetically engineered. Still, the information has low confidence in this as genetic engineering techniques can make modifications challenging to identify, and there are gaps in knowledge of naturally occurring coronaviruses.

In conclusion, the new DOE report provides compelling evidence that the COVID-19 virus most likely originated from a laboratory in Wuhan. While the scientific community and intelligence agencies still believe that the virus more plausibly emerged in the human population by jumping the species barrier from an infected animal, this new report has given credibility to those who believe in the laboratory-associated theory. It is important to continue investigating the virus's origins and to acknowledge and apologize to those who were once dismissed as "conspiracy theorists."

