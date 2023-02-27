"Texas Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Dog Attack on Senior Citizen" Viral News

Photo by GETTY/ SAPD

An 81-year-old man was tragically killed in a horrifying dog attack on Friday, February 24, in northwest San Antonio, Texas. According to ABC affiliate KSAT 12, the victim has been identified as Roman Najera, and a suspect has been arrested for the attack. The incident occurred when Najera and his 74-year-old wife visited some friends on Depla Street and were attacked by two American Staffordshire terriers.

Escape from Yard The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) spokesperson stated in a Facebook post on February 25 that the dogs had escaped from their yard, which was adjacent to where the couple was planning to visit. Witnesses saw the attack and immediately called the police and EMS. The dogs were still actively attacking the couple when the San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) EMS arrived and attempted to intervene. Unfortunately, one of the EMS Captains was also bitten by one of the dogs while trying to save the couple.

Despite the best efforts of SAFD EMS, the male victim died due to the dog attacks. Najera's wife was also severely injured in the attack but was released from the hospital on Saturday, while the fire captain and another injured person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Arrest and Charges A 31-year-old man named Christian Alexander Moreno was arrested for the attack and now faces a felony charge of "attack by dangerous dog causes death" and a felony charge of "injury to an elderly." The SAPD officers and members of the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (SAACS) are investigating the attack's cause.

Dangerous Dogs The SAACS took three dogs away in connection with the incident and euthanized them on Friday night. According to Dogs Bite, a website that tracks dog attacks nationwide, there were 48 fatalities in 2019.

Precautions to Take The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that nearly one in five people who are bitten by a dog requires medical attention. If you encounter an unfamiliar dog, the CDC recommends that you:

Stay still and remain calm. Avoid direct eye contact with the dog. Do not panic, make loud noises, or run. Use a firm, deep voice to say "no" or "go home," and stand with your body facing the dog. Slowly raise your hands to your neck with your elbows in and wait for the dog to pass or slowly back away.

Conclusion The tragic incident in San Antonio is a painful reminder of the danger of dangerous dogs. While such incidents are rare, it is essential to exercise caution around unfamiliar dogs and to follow the CDC's recommendations to avoid being bitten. We extend our deepest sympathies to Roman Najera's family and loved ones.