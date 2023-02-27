"Exclusive: Federal Government Vows to Fix Social Security Number Error for Two Women Named Jieun Kim"

Photo by Jieun Kim

In a bureaucratic snafu that caused chaos in the lives of two South Korean immigrants living in different parts of the United States, the Social Security Administration mistakenly assigned the same Social Security number to both. However, less than a week after NBC News reported on their situation, the federal government offered relief to the affected parties.

Jieun Kim, 31, from Los Angeles, will keep the Social Security number she was assigned in 2018. The other Jieun Kim, also 31, who lives in Evanston, a suburb of Chicago, will be given a brand new number. Both women expressed relief and gratitude for the resolution of the problem.

The Social Security Administration acted quickly to resolve the issue once it was brought to their attention. A spokesperson confirmed that one of the women would be assigned a new social security number, and their personal information and income histories have now been separated.

Kim from Chicagoland, a doctorate candidate at Northwestern University and a teaching assistant there, received a phone call from the director of the SSA office in Evanston, who informed her that a new Social Security card with a unique number had been issued and was on the way. The director also apologized to her on behalf of the agency.

The Los Angeles Kim did not receive an apology from the SSA. Still, she has received confirmation that she no longer shares her Social Security number with her namesake in Evanston. However, her finances are still a mess, and she is trying to get her green card application moving again.

Conclusion

The mistaken assignment of the same Social Security number to two individuals caused chaos in the lives of two South Korean immigrants. However, the federal government has acted swiftly to resolve the issue, with one woman keeping her assigned Social Security number and the other receiving a new one. The affected parties expressed relief and gratitude; their personal information and income histories have been separated. While apologies were not offered to both parties, resolving the problem is a welcome relief to them.