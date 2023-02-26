Strange Weather in Southern California: A Weekend of Blizzard and Rain

Photo by CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL

California is known for its sunny beaches, palm trees, and mild weather, but this weekend saw a completely different side of the Golden State. From blizzards in the mountains to rain in the desert, California experienced a series of unusual weather phenomena that bewildered many residents.

Blizzard warnings were issued in Southern California, including the Los Angeles region, which is a rare occurrence. In addition, snow was creeping down the slopes of cities like Los Angeles and San Diego, and beaches near Santa Cruz saw a light dusting of snow. Yosemite National Park was even closed due to winter weather.

The unique geography of Southern California is to blame for these strange weather patterns. Massive cities border beaches on the coast while towering mountains and vast deserts are just a short drive away to the east. Even when the weather is not particularly weird in the region, temperatures and climate can drastically change within a few miles.

In locations that don't often get snow, the National Weather Service warned travelers about interruptions. For example, places in the Inland Empire near Fontana, Rialto, and Devore have picked up more snow this winter than New York City and Philadelphia.

Even desert oasis Palm Springs experienced a cold weekend of wind and rain in the Coachella Valley. Residents were taken aback by the strange weather, with one long-time resident stating that "this is probably the strangest winter we’ve had yet."

The storm system hitting California caused significant impacts over the weekend, with mountain elevations having heavy snow and expected disruptions to travel and infrastructure. There was also a risk of blizzard conditions due to strong winds in mountainous areas, and rivers were at risk of flooding. Southern California saw scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the weekend, with small hail and brief heavy rains possible.

Flash flooding hit nearby Ventura County early Saturday, where up to 7 inches of rain fell. By the end of Friday, Downtown Los Angeles had received 2.29 inches of precipitation, making it the wettest February day since 2003. The storm also brought mudslides and evacuation warnings in Ventura County.

The weather service lifted the flood warning for parts of Los Angeles by Saturday morning, although the area was still under a flood watch. Until Saturday afternoon, sporadic showers and isolated thunderstorms were predicted.

In conclusion, the weekend storm system in California brought a series of bizarre weather patterns that left many residents bewildered. The unique geography of Southern California means that weather can drastically change within a matter of miles, making it a challenging region to forecast and prepare for. Despite the disruption, the state's residents will undoubtedly continue to enjoy the mild and sunny weather that California is known for.

San Francisco, CA
