T.J. Holmes' Ex-Wife Still Follows His New Girlfriend on Instagram

Photo by DIA DIPASUPIL/JOHNNY NUNEZ/WIREIMAGE

T.J. Holmes, a former co-anchor on GMA3: Everything You Need To Know, and his new girlfriend, Amy Robach, have been making headlines in the media lately. Their rumored relationship became public after photos of them together were published, which led to their departure from ABC News.

Despite their relationship's attention, T.J. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, has remained quiet about the situation. However, it has been reported that she still follows Robach on Instagram, even after temporarily making her account private following the news.

The couple's rumored romance came to light after they were pictured on a romantic getaway and later cozy in a New York City bar in November 2022. Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig the following month after nearly 13 years of marriage. The couple shares a 10-year-old daughter, Sabine, and Holmes is also a father to two children from his first marriage.

Fiebig's divorce lawyer, Stephanie Lehman, has stated that her client's primary focus is her daughter's best interest during this challenging time. Although Fiebig has not commented publicly about the situation, her continued following of Robach on Instagram suggests that she may still be watching her ex-husband's new girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Robach has been more forthcoming about her relationship with Holmes. Her Instagram bio still describes her as the co-host of GMA3 and 20/20, and her profile picture remains of her posing in front of a Good Morning America sign. The couple was also spotted vacationing in Mexico, where they held hands, cuddled, and shared a beer.

Despite their relationship's controversy, Robach and Holmes have moved on from ABC News. The network's president, Kim Godwin, confirmed their departure in a memo to staff, and a spokesperson later released a statement expressing gratitude for their contributions over the years.

It remains to be seen how this love triangle will play out, but one thing is sure: T.J. Holmes' ex-wife is still following his new girlfriend on Instagram. Only time will tell if this situation will lead to any further drama in the future.