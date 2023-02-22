Massive Winter Storm Brings Snow and Ice to Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Region

Photo by GETTY

Several cities in the upper Midwest and Great Lakes region are predicted to experience substantial snowfall and ice accumulation due to a potent winter storm. The storm, which has already hit some states, is forecasted to exit New York by the end of the week, affecting roughly one-third of the United States as it moves across the country.

Heavy Snowfall in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Regions

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Adam Douty predicts that the worst snow will hit the upper Midwest and northern Great Lakes regions, with a swath of heavy snow extending from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Green Bay, Wisconsin. The heaviest snowfall is expected on Wednesday into Thursday morning, with some cities anticipating up to 2 feet of snow and others expecting at least a foot of snow. Douty notes that Minneapolis could receive up to 18 inches of snow by tomorrow.

Freezing Rain and Ice Accumulation

In addition to heavy snowfall, the storm will bring a significant amount of freezing rain and ice accumulation. Douty explains a substantial zone of ice across the southern Great Lakes, impacting northern Illinois, southern Michigan, and parts of New York.

Impact on Travel Conditions and Power Outages

Buffalo, New York, may have up to four-tenths of an inch of freezing rain, which adheres to surfaces and freezes, in the north suburban areas of Chicago.

The storm is anticipated to impact travel conditions severely, and locations that get ice may see widespread power outages. The weight of ice accumulation can add substantial weight to tree branches and power lines, causing them to break and cause damage. On tree branches and electricity lines, freezing rain builds up and adds weight. Tree branches might gain up to 30 pounds from ice buildup, putting them at risk of snapping and crashing onto power lines.

Conclusion

This powerful winter storm is expected to bring significant snowfall and ice accumulation to large cities in the upper Midwest and Great Lakes regions. The battery will impact travel conditions and power outages, with areas that receive ice particularly vulnerable to outages. Individuals affected must take necessary precautions and stay safe during this winter storm.