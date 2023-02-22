National Divorce: Marjorie Taylor Greene's Plan to Split America

Photo by ALEX WONG/GETTY

In a series of tweets, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia recently outlined her proposal for a "National Divorce" between red and blue states in the United States. Greene believes that this separation would help resolve ideological and political disagreements while still maintaining the legal union of the country. This article will examine Greene's plan and its potential impact.

Reduced Federal Government Involvement

According to Greene, the federal government should play a much smaller role in the country, with limited involvement in critical areas such as national security and the United States border. She argues that this reduction would prevent the U.S. from being "on the verge of WWIII with Russia and China" due to conflicts like that in Ukraine. Greene reiterated her position several times, including in a recent tweet where she stated, "In a National Divorce, our Department of Defense would protect America's borders not be on the edge of WWIII with Russia and China because our incredibly strong federal warlords serve Ukraine first," the statement reads.

Complete Control of Public Education

Under Greene's proposal, each state would completely control public education. This would allow for significant differences in how schooling is structured and what is taught in each state. For instance, Greene believes that red state schools would bring back prayer and require students to stand for the national anthem and pledge of allegiance. In contrast, blue state schools would eliminate these traditions and replace them with anthems and pledges to identity ideologies such as the Trans flag and BLM. Additionally, some blue states might even have government-funded Antifa communist training schools.

The backlash to Greene's Proposals

Many people on the right have criticized Greene's proposals, accusing her of advocating for secession. Anti-Trump Republican Liz Cheney tweeted in response, "The Constitution is what governs our nation. You took an oath promising to uphold and protect the Constitution. Secession is against the law. Marjorie, no congressperson should support secession."

Conclusion

Marjorie Taylor Greene's "National Divorce" proposal has sparked controversy and debate. While some argue that a split between red and blue states would help resolve ideological and political disagreements, others believe such a move would be unconstitutional and lead to further division and conflict. Regardless of one's opinion, it is clear that Greene's proposal has brought to light the deep divides in the United States today.