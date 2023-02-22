The Unusual Sight of Fish Rain in the Australian Outback

Photo by PHOTO BY JOHN WESSELS/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Not every day you hear of a town experiencing a rain of fish. But that's precisely what happened in the remote community of Lajamanu, in the Northern Territory of Australia. The city has seen this strange phenomenon four times in the past 30 years, with the most recent occurrence in 2010.

Ichthyologist Jeff Johnson identified the fish that fell from the sky as spangled perch, a common freshwater fish in Australia. They were about the size of a child's palm and were found scattered around the town, with some still alive.

Animal Rain: A Mysterious Phenomenon

While it is unclear why animal rain occurs, one leading theory suggests that waterspouts, tornado-like columns of fast-moving air that form over water bodies, may be responsible. These waterspouts are powerful enough to suck up small animals and carry them long distances through the atmosphere before dropping them to the ground. A report from the Library of Congress supports this theory.

Other animals, like frogs, bats, worms, and spiders, have also been reported to rain down from the sky in some instances. In the case of the 2021 Texarkana animal rain event, it was suggested that the animals might have been spat up by birds flying overhead. A similar explanation was given for the 2022 anchovy rain in San Francisco.

Another theory for the fish rain in Lajamanu is that a flood washed them into the town. To better understand the causes of the rising occurrence of strange meteorological events in Australia, Michael Hammer, curator of fishes at the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory, recommends documenting and researching these phenomena.

Conclusion

The mystery behind animal rain continues to fascinate and perplex scientists and laypeople alike. While the exact reason for the precipitation of fish in Lajamanu remains a mystery, theories suggest that waterspouts or floods may be responsible. Regardless of the cause, it is an intriguing phenomenon that captivates our imagination.