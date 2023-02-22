Biden Administration Unveils Tougher Asylum Rules for Migrants

Photo by GETTY IMAGES

US President Joe Biden's administration has released a plan to toughen asylum rules for migrants once Covid border controls are lifted in May. The new program is intended to make it harder for migrants to claim asylum and is the most severe measure yet proposed to curtail immigration by the current administration.

Adult asylum seekers would be required to first claim asylum in another country or use an app to book a meeting with US officials before reaching the US. Those who fail to comply with the new rule would be ineligible for asylum if they subsequently get to the border.

The proposed rule, issued jointly by the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice, applies only to adults and families and not to unaccompanied children. If approved, the rule would be enacted on 11 May, when Title 42, a Trump-era health emergency provision that allowed for the expulsion of migrants back to Mexico, is due to expire. The Biden policy would remain in effect for two years, with the option of extension.

Oxfam America has also criticized the proposal, calling it a "sweeping asylum ban" that would close the door to countless refugees seeking safety and protection in the United States.

The Biden administration official spoke anonymously and said that the administration would not allow mass chaos and disorder at the border due to Congress's failure to act. Recent government records show that around 200,000 undocumented migrants attempt to enter the US each month.

New Rule Would Require Use of App or First Claim Asylum in Another Country

The new rule proposed by the Biden administration is designed to make it more difficult for migrants to claim asylum in the US. Under the plan, adult asylum seekers would be required to either first claim asylum in another country they pass through on their journey or use an app to schedule an appointment with a US immigration official upon arrival at the border.

The app would allow migrants to schedule a meeting with an immigration official and provide information about their reasons for seeking asylum. Those who fail to use the app or schedule an appointment would be presumed to have been found ineligible for asylum in the other countries they passed through.

The new rule is intended to help streamline the process and reduce the number of undocumented migrants attempting to enter the US. However, pro-migrant groups have likened the plan to Trump-era policies, saying it will make it more difficult for those seeking refuge to access the US asylum system.

The Public Has 30 Days to Comment on Draft Proposal

The proposed rule will be open to public comment for 30 days, after which the administration will decide whether to implement it. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has already stated its intention to sue to block the rule from taking effect.

The Biden administration has come under increasing pressure to address the border crisis, with around 200,000 undocumented migrants attempting to enter the US each month. While the proposed rule is designed to make it more difficult for migrants to claim asylum, it remains to be seen whether it will effectively reduce the number of undocumented migrants at the border.