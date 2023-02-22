Jeopardy! Fans Divided Over Hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik

Photo by GARY GERSHOFF/GETTY IMAGES;/FRAZER HARRISON/GETTY IMAGES

The longstanding quiz show Jeopardy! has seen two interim hosts, Ken Jennings, and Mayim Bialik, since the death of beloved former host Alex Trebek in November 2020. Recently, Bialik took over presenting duties for the High School Reunion Tournament. Still, some of the show's ardent fans have taken to Twitter to complain about Jennings' absence, prompting a heated debate online. Others have expressed their objection to the return of Bialik, with one viewer describing three weeks of her hosting as punishment. In contrast, other fans defended Bialik, with one stating that enough negativity surrounds her hosting.

Ken Jennings' Popularity with Fans

Fans of Jeopardy! I Love Ken Jennings as a host, and his absence from the show has been much lamented. A Twitter account called @IsKenHosting has been set up to track his onscreen comings and goings, and a message shared on the platform has indicated that Jennings will not be hosting the show for the High School Reunion Tournament. Jennings is immensely popular among fans, and he holds the record for the longest win streak on the show, with 74 consecutive wins. Jennings is due to return on Friday, March 10, and his hosting stint is expected to last through at least April 14.

Online Backlash

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik spoke with host Sarah Whitcomb Foss on Inside Jeopardy! Podcast in August about how they handle the online backlash from fans of the syndicated quiz show. Bialik acknowledged that she takes everybody's opinion with a grain of salt but also believes everyone has a right to their opinion. Jennings said he was shocked at how people were "sick of" him in the earlier stages of his run as a Jeopardy! He contested in 2004 but had to dissociate and continue doing his job. Jeopardy! has a big, diverse audience, and it's impossible to please everyone every night. However, having a couple of hosts broadens the show's appeal and is a matter of hosting style.

Conclusion

Jeopardy! fans have been divided over the interim hosts of the show since Alex Trebek's death in November 2020. While Ken Jennings is popular with fans, Mayim Bialik's return as host has yet to be universally welcomed. The online backlash has been an issue for both hosts, but they have acknowledged that not everyone can always be pleased. With Jennings due to return on March 10, fans will no doubt be eager to see him back on their screens.