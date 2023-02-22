How Trump's Presidential Campaign Will Affect His Legal Fees

Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES

Former President Donald Trump, who is officially running for the presidency again, may have to change how he manages his legal fees in light of new development—the New York Times reported in one of its articles Trump paid significant legal fees last year, with roughly $10 million coming from his political action committee (PAC), Save America. The PAC paid $16 million in legal payments in 2021 and 2022, with some of these funds going to lawyers representing witnesses in Trump-related cases.

19% of Save America's total expenditures went towards legal fees. However, as Trump is now running for president again, the nature of these payments may have to change. Some campaign finance experts believe that the PAC's payment of legal fees may now constitute campaign contributions, which would subject them to new limits under campaign finance law.

Campaign finance expert and lawyer with Holtzman Vogel, Jason Torchinsky, explained to The New York Times that "payments by a PAC that exceed the contribution limit are contributions to the candidate and are unlawful." For the 2023-2024 federal election cycle, individual donations from non-multi-candidate PACs to those running for office are capped at $3,300, per the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Considering the substantial amount of legal fees Trump has accumulated and his ongoing legal battles, it is still being determined how he will handle his mounting legal bills during his presidential campaign. Whether he will use campaign funds to pay for his legal expenses or find alternative methods to cover the costs remains to be seen.

The announcement of Trump's third presidential bid came earlier than expected, with speculation beginning immediately after his loss to Joe Biden in 2020. Only one other Republican, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, has declared a bid, though Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his campaign by the spring.

Trump's high-profile legal battles have also been an essential topic of discussion in the media. Some of these cases relate to his claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, while others are regarding his conduct during and after his presidency. For instance, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office in Georgia has been investigating whether Trump engaged in election tampering in the state following the election, with a grand jury expected to deliver indictments soon. After leaving office, the Department of Justice investigated classified documents retrieved from his Florida home.

With Trump running for president again, he will likely face more scrutiny and challenges regarding his legal fees. As a result, it will be interesting to see how he handles these mounting costs and whether he can find ways to cover them without violating campaign finance laws.