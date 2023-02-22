"American Opportunity Accounts Act: How It Could Provide $45,000 for Every Child"

Photo by LUIS ROBAYO / AFP; DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES

A new bill could provide a financial boost for some Americans by the time they reach a certain age. The American Opportunity Accounts Act, also known as "baby bonds," has been reintroduced by Democratic Senator Cory Booker and Representative Ayanna Pressley.

The legislation aims to create federally-funded savings account for every child, with an initial deposit of $1,000 at birth. Depending on the family's income, the account would receive additional funds each year, achieving roughly 3% interest in a federally-insured history managed by the Treasury Department.

The "baby bonds" account holders would not be able to access the funds until they reach 18 years of age, and the funds can only be used for allowable expenses such as higher education and homeownership. These investments are intended to change the trajectory of a child's life.

The bill's reintroduction comes as the inflation rate has decreased since the high of 9.1% in June. However, the current annual inflation rate of 6.4% is still higher than the 2% target rate set by the Federal Reserve.

Families with an income of $25,100 or less can expect the account to reach up to $46,215 by the time the child turns 18, while for those earning less than $56,475, the bill could reach up to $12,815 by age 18.

Why "Baby Bonds" Matters

The introduction of the "baby bonds" bill aims to make the economic opportunity a birthright for every child in America and help to close the racial wealth gap. It is designed to offer startup capital for every American child, regardless of background. It aims to reduce wealth inequality that keeps American families from reaching their full potential.

Americans are currently finding it increasingly challenging to access homeownership, higher education, and secure retirement compared to previous generations. With the introduction of "baby bonds," every American child will have the opportunity to have a secure financial foundation to help them achieve their future goals.

Conclusion

The reintroduction of the American Opportunity Accounts Act could offer a life-changing financial opportunity for many Americans. "Baby bonds" would provide a federally-funded savings account for every child, with a starting deposit of $1,000 and an annual increase based on family income. These investments can only be used for allowable expenses such as higher education and homeownership, and account holders can only access the funds once they reach 18 years of age.

The legislation is designed to create economic opportunity for every American child, helping to close the racial wealth gap and drive down wealth inequality that has prevented American families from reaching their full potential. It is a significant step towards ensuring every American has access to the tools they need to achieve financial stability and success.