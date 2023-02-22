Massive Winter Storm Set to Affect Over 40 Million Americans

Photo by GETTY

A massive winter storm is set to hit the United States, affecting more than 40 million people. The storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall and freezing rain, and some states may experience up to 2 feet of snow. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned of some areas of potential historic or near-historic snowfall.

States Impacted by the Winter Storm

The winter storm is expected to affect roughly one-third of the United States as it moves across the country. Minnesota is expected to be hit first, with the storm moving through Michigan and exiting New York by the end of the week. Southern Minnesota and west and central Wisconsin are expected to experience the highest snow totals, with amounts up to 2 feet. Other states will see 6 to 12 inches of snow, while some may receive a quarter-inch or freezing rain and ice.

Gusty winds and heavy snow may impede travel in some areas, with wind speeds potentially reaching 40 mph. The NWS Twin Cities warned of potential hazards from heavy snow and gusty winds.

Winter Weather Watches, Warnings, and Advisories

The storm has prompted many states' winter weather watches, warnings, and advisories. More than 43 million people are expected to be impacted by the storm. The NWS warns that all states in the area will be affected by either snow or ice, with widespread snow coverage over the next few days.

Conclusion

The winter storm is set to bring potentially historic snowfall to some areas, with many states in the affected region receiving significant amounts of snow and freezing rain. Gusty winds may also pose a risk to travellers in some areas. People in the affected regions are advised to take necessary precautions and prepare for potential hazards.