Controversial Bathroom Policy at School Causes Uproar Among Students and Parents

Ani News USA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLv4M_0kue37Jn00
Photo byCREATAS/GETTY IMAGES

A photo of a bathroom policy for students allegedly set by a teacher has gone viral, sparking a heated debate among parents, teachers, and students. The post was shared on the Reddit forum "Mildly Infuriating" by u/SushiMyLife, and it has since received almost 50,000 votes.

The policy aims to prevent students from abusing bathroom privileges and states that students are only allowed to use the bathroom three times per semester. If they need to go more than three times, they will receive a 15-minute detention before or after school. However, passes may also be denied if it's not an appropriate time for students to leave the classroom.

Effects of the Policy

While the bathroom policy may have been set to ensure students stay in class and get the most out of their lessons, it may cause more harm than good. District Administration, a news outlet for school districts, reported that "treating bathroom use as a discipline issue can have serious health implications, especially when a kid needs to go, but can't."

Students may also be reluctant to drink water during class, leading to dehydration and other health issues. Furthermore, the policy can negatively impact the mental health of students who may feel stressed or anxious about using the bathroom.

Different Opinions

Opinions on the policy are divided, with some Reddit users stating that students have been known to misuse bathroom privileges. They use the bathroom as an excuse to skip class or participate in social media trends, such as vandalizing school bathrooms.

Some teachers defend the policy, arguing that they have to deal with the consequences of students' bathroom behavior, such as students not returning to class after going to the bathroom or being disruptive while in the bathroom.

However, many students and parents are critical of the policy, arguing that it denies students their basic human rights. They believe that using the bathroom should not be a privilege and that the policy is unfair to students who have medical issues or are on their menstrual cycle.

Conclusion

While the bathroom policy may have been well-intentioned, it raises several questions about the rights of students and the effectiveness of disciplinary measures. Teachers may need to address the root cause of bathroom misuse, such as boredom, by finding alternative methods to keep students engaged in class.

In conclusion, a bathroom policy that restricts students' bathroom use may not be the best solution. Teachers should work with students to find solutions that encourage responsible bathroom use while also prioritizing students' health and well-being.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Controversial Bathroom Policy# School Bathroom Restrictions# Student Bathroom Passes# viral news in usa# viral

Comments / 383

Published by

A profile description concisely introduces an individual or organization, typically used on social media platforms or professional networking sites. It summarises important information such as background, skills, interests, and accomplishments.

San Francisco, CA
1K followers

More from Ani News USA

East Palestine, OH

Toxic Waste from Ohio Train Derailment: The Cleanup Effort Begins

Photo byANGELO MERENDINO/DUSTIN FRANZ/GETTYA train derailment on February 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, caused 38 out of 150 rail cars to go off the tracks, 11 of which contained hazardous materials. The toxic waste from the incident is now being shipped to Indiana and other states as contractors and officials work to clean up the affected area.

Read full story
5 comments

Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds Expected in the Bay Area Following Severe Winter Storm

Residents in the Bay Area can expect more wet and cold weather conditions after a severe winter storm that hit the region last week. National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Garcia for the San Francisco Bay Area reported that the front half of the week would see rain showers with some drying. Here's what to expect for the coming days.

Read full story
Placer County, CA

"Travel Nightmare: Interstate 80 Closed for 70 Miles Due to Blinding Blizzard in Northern California"

Photo byMichael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images. More than 70 miles of Interstate 80 in Northern California have been shut down due to a harsh blizzard, leaving many travelers stranded and uncertain when the major thoroughfare will fully reopen. According to officials who spoke to SFGATE, the intense storm has made it difficult to see the roadway and read traffic signs, with some cameras frozen. Even though snowplows have been dispatched, snow is piling up so much that they can't keep up.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Construction of $1.15 Billion San Francisco Skyscraper Paused Due to Permit and Weather Issues

A skyscraper under construction in San Francisco has not seen any progress for over a month due to permit issues and heavy rains, according to the San Francisco Business Times. This is the only building of its size to commence construction since the pandemic began, and it is owned by Lendlease, a real estate company based in Australia. The 47-story structure located at 30 Van Ness Ave. is estimated to have more than 300 housing units and nine floors of offices and retail space.

Read full story

"Eagle Pair Battles Harsh Winter Conditions to Nurture Eggs in California"

A pair of bald eagles, Shadow and Jackie, provide an excellent live stream of their struggle to care for their eggs amidst severe winter weather in California's San Bernardino National Forest. The Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) group established the first-ever active recorded bald eagle nest in the Valley in 2013, and the live stream of the nest has been available 24/7 on YouTube since then. The nest, located 120 feet up a pine tree, is home to the bald eagle couple, who have been taking turns incubating their two eggs amid extreme weather conditions.

Read full story
1 comments
Oregon State

"Breaking News: West Coast Hit by Winter Storm with Record-Breaking Snowfall"

A significant winter storm is coming across the West Coast, bringing heavy snowfall, flooding, and dangerous driving conditions. The storm has already hit Southern California with rain and snow, and now it is heading north toward Oregon and Washington.

Read full story

Exclusive Poll Reveals Generation Z Least Likely to Report Cheating Partners to Friends or Family

A recent survey conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for Newsweek has uncovered a surprising trend among different age groups regarding reporting cheating partners to their loved ones.

Read full story

Legal Battle Over Biden's $400B Student Loan Plan Goes Before Supreme Court

Photo byROBERT ALEXANDER; SAUL LOEB/GETTY IMAGES; AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES. As the legal battle surrounding President Joe Biden's $400 billion student loan relief plan heats up, the Supreme Court is set to begin hearing oral arguments on Tuesday. The case, which goes beyond political and economic ideas about loan forgiveness, will test the limits of powers held by the Court and the president.

Read full story

"Apologies Due: COVID Lab Leak Theory Proponents Vindicated by New Evidence"

A recent Department of Energy (DOE) has concluded that the COVID-19 virus most likely originated from a Chinese laboratory. This conclusion has vindicated many individuals once labeled "conspiracy theorists" for believing in this theory.

Read full story
25 comments

"Fired Google Engineer Sparks Controversy with Claim that LaMDA Chatbot Could Achieve Sentience"

Photo byJASON REDMOND / AFPArtificial Intelligence (AI) is the most powerful technology since the atomic bomb. These machines have the potential to reshape the world as we know it. In 2015, a software engineer joined Google and worked on LaMDA. This AI engine is used for creating dialogue applications such as chatbots. However, LaMDA's latest creation is Google Bard, which is unavailable to the public. Google Bard is not a chatbot but uses the same engine as chatbots.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

"Texas Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Dog Attack on Senior Citizen" Viral News

An 81-year-old man was tragically killed in a horrifying dog attack on Friday, February 24, in northwest San Antonio, Texas. According to ABC affiliate KSAT 12, the victim has been identified as Roman Najera, and a suspect has been arrested for the attack. The incident occurred when Najera and his 74-year-old wife visited some friends on Depla Street and were attacked by two American Staffordshire terriers.

Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

"Exclusive: Federal Government Vows to Fix Social Security Number Error for Two Women Named Jieun Kim"

In a bureaucratic snafu that caused chaos in the lives of two South Korean immigrants living in different parts of the United States, the Social Security Administration mistakenly assigned the same Social Security number to both. However, less than a week after NBC News reported on their situation, the federal government offered relief to the affected parties.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

"Extreme Weather Wreaks Havoc in California, Brings Record-Breaking Cold and Flooding" Viral Videos

Photo byGETTYRecent weather in California has been nothing short of shocking, with heavy rain, snow, and wintry conditions causing significant travel disruptions and flooding across the state. We'll go deeper into the current weather in California and how it has affected locals in this post.

Read full story
5 comments
Arizona State

"Dangerous Road Conditions in Southwest US Due to Heavy Snowfall"

Photo byMARIO TAMA/GETTY IMAGESOver the weekend, Southern California experienced one of its most powerful snowstorms in decades, leading to a wave of other states and regions being blanketed with considerable snow on Sunday morning. The result has been dangerous road conditions, with parts of Arizona and New Mexico experiencing "near-zero visibility" due to the storms. Reports suggest that more snow may be on the way, which could make things even worse.

Read full story
1 comments

Big Ten and Pac-12 Make Impressive Upsets on Saturday

The Big 12 conference in men's college basketball may be deep this season, but the Big Ten and Pac-12 stole the show on Saturday. Iowa and Arizona State made waves with two victories that left fans asking, "how did that happen?"

Read full story
California State

Strange Weather in Southern California: A Weekend of Blizzard and Rain

Photo byCONTRIBUTED PHOTO/CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL. California is known for its sunny beaches, palm trees, and mild weather, but this weekend saw a completely different side of the Golden State. From blizzards in the mountains to rain in the desert, California experienced a series of unusual weather phenomena that bewildered many residents.

Read full story
6 comments

"Investing in Your Daughter's Future: The Importance of Financially Supporting College Education"

Photo byISTOCK / GETTY IMAGESChoosing the right college can be a daunting task, and for many, one of the most critical decisions they will make in their young adult life. However, with rising college costs, it can also be a decision that causes stress and anxiety for the student and their parents.

Read full story
6 comments

T.J. Holmes' Ex-Wife Still Follows His New Girlfriend on Instagram

T.J. Holmes, a former co-anchor on GMA3: Everything You Need To Know, and his new girlfriend, Amy Robach, have been making headlines in the media lately. Their rumored relationship became public after photos of them together were published, which led to their departure from ABC News.

Read full story
1 comments

"Yellowstone Supervolcano: Can a Nuclear Blast Really Cause an Eruption?"

Photo byISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUSIn recent years, the idea of a nuclear blast causing a catastrophic eruption of the Yellowstone Caldera or Supervolcano has been circulating in the media. Retired Russian naval officer Konstantin Sivkov recently suggested that a nuclear Sarmat missile could trigger the eruption of the Yellowstone volcano. But is there any truth to this claim?

Read full story

"Exclusive: Selena Gomez Takes a Break from Social Media Following Publicized Controversy" Viral Video

Photo byEMMA MCINTYRE/FILMMAGICSelena Gomez, the famous American singer and actress, has recently announced that she is taking a break from social media following an action-packed week on Instagram and TikTok. In a TikTok Live clip posted on February 23, the "Wolves" singer stated that she is "too old" for the "silly" events that have recently unfolded on her social media pages.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy