The Pain of Estrangement: Coping with a Dysfunctional Family

Photo by ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES

Those who grow up in dysfunctional families may be affected for the rest of their lives, and interactions with close family members may be particularly tough. This is the story of a woman whose mother abandoned her and allowed her to be abused and whose brother took the side of their abusive father. Here are some insights and advice from experts in therapy and life coaching.

Seeing Your Abusive Mother Again

The shock of seeing a long-lost family member can be overwhelming, and it's even more jarring when that person has been abusive. In this story's author's case, seeing her mother again after many years was an unexpected event. The mother abandoned her and her daughter, but she walked away without saying anything when the author saw her at a store.

The author was left with the residual trauma of being neglected and abused, and the memory of seeing her mother again was painful. It's important to acknowledge the deep wounds that can result from being estranged from a parent, even if that parent was abusive. Coping with such wounds can be difficult, and seeking therapy is an option that may help.

The Pain of Estrangement

In some cases, estrangement from family members is the best option for mental and emotional health. It can be especially difficult to maintain relationships with family members who have been abusive or neglectful, and this was the case for the author of this story. Her mother was abusive and neglectful, and her brother took the side of their abusive father, which led to a long estrangement.

The advice from a licensed clinical social worker is that estrangement can be the best option, but it's important to work through the pain and emotions that can arise due to the estrangement. Keeping feelings bottled up inside can lead to further emotional damage, so seeking therapy and talking to someone close can be a helpful outlet for these emotions.

Dealing with Conflicting Feelings

It's common to have conflicting feelings towards an abusive family member. This can include feelings of love, despite the abuse and neglect inflicted. It is important to be aware of and acknowledge these feelings, even if they're painful. The author of this story had conflicting feelings toward her mother but ultimately decided that estrangement was the best option for her and her daughter.

When dealing with such feelings, it's important to surround oneself with people who love and support you. Believing in the worth and valuing oneself, and finding a healthy outlet for emotions, can help in the journey toward healing from the wounds of a dysfunctional family.

Conclusion

The pain of estrangement from a dysfunctional family can be overwhelming, and it's important to acknowledge and work through the emotions that arise. Seeking therapy, finding a healthy outlet for emotions, and surrounding oneself with supportive people can all be helpful in the journey toward healing. Remember, you are worthy of love and support, and taking care of your mental and emotional health is vital.